Home  » Cricket » Indian pacer Shami receives death threat

Indian pacer Shami receives death threat

Source: PTI
May 05, 2025 22:47 IST

Indian cricketer ,Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Indian cricketer ,Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mohammed Shami/Instagram

India national cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami has allegedly received a death threat through email along with a demand for Rs 1 crore, police officials said on Monday.

A case has been registered at the cyber police station, and an investigation is underway, Amroha police said.

 

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said that the matter came to light following a complaint filed by a local resident, Haseeb Ahmed.

The SP said that according to the complaint, "an email was received from a sender identified as Rajput Sindhar threatening to kill Mohammed Shami and a person named Prabhakara, along with a demand of Rs 1 crore,"

A local police official confirmed that following the threat, both the Amroha police and the crime branch have been put on alert.

Efforts are underway to identify the sender and trace their location using digital forensics tools, the official added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

