Indian-origin Neel Patel selected for Australia U-19 tour of India

Indian-origin cricketer Neel Patel from New South Wales has been named in Australia's Under-19 men's squad for a multi-format tour of India.

IMAGE: Neel Patel has been picked in Australia's Under-19 squad which will play three 50-over matches and two four-day matches in India in September. Photograph: Cricket New South Wales/Instagram

Key Points Indian-origin Neel Patel from New South Wales has been selected for the Australia Under-19 men's multi-format tour of India.

The 16-player squad will play three 50-over matches and two four-day matches against India Under-19.

The tour is scheduled from 13 September to 9 October 2026, with matches to be held in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

Head Coach Tim Nielsen will lead the squad, providing valuable experience in subcontinental conditions.

Indian origin, New South Wales's Neel Patel is among 16 of Australia's most promising young cricketers selected for next month's Australia Under-19 men's multi-format tour of India.

Cricket Australia has announced a 16-player Australia U-19 Men's squad for a multi-format tour of India next month for five matches to be played in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, Cricket Australia said in a press release.

The squad was selected by the Youth National Selection Panel and features some of the most promising young talent from across Australia.

The four-week tour will provide valuable experience in subcontinental conditions, with Australia to play three 50-over matches and two four-day matches against India Under-19.

The matches will be played in Rajkot and Ahmedabad from 13 September to 9 October 2026.

Coaching and Development Goals

The squad will be led by Head Coach Tim Nielsen, who is currently overseeing the Cricket Australia XI program against Bangladesh in Darwin.

Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia Head of National Development, said, "We are really pleased to provide the opportunity to some of Australia's best young players to continue their development as part of our pathways program. Touring India and playing against high-quality opposition in challenging conditions will be a valuable experience and test the players technically and mentally across formats."

"We are also delighted to have Tim Nielsen leading the program. He brings a wealth of coaching experience and has a deep understanding of player development," she added.

Australia Under-19 Squad:

Kasey Barton (TAS/Mosman CC), Hayden Barbulovic (SA/Tea Tree Gully DCC), Eli Brain (QLD/Northern Suburbs District Cricket Club), Will Byrom (NSW/Northern District CC), Blake Cattle (NSW/Keira CC, Illawarra), Jack Czosnek (VIC/Richmond CC), Spencer Green (QLD/Toombul District Cricket Club), Connor Gregory (SA/Sturt DCC), Charlie Henderson (QLD/University of Queensland Cricket Club), Zed Hollick (WA/Scarborough CC), Matthew Lough (WA/Claremont Nedlands Cricket Club), Neel Patel (NSW/University of NSW Cricket Club), Jacob Pietz (VIC/Camberwell Magpies CC), Patrick Sullivan (VIC/Geelong CC), Theo Tsingos (QLD/Sandgate Redcliffe District Cricket Club), Thomas Vaseo (QLD/Redlands Tigers Cricket Club).