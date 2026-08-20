Indian Mixed Disability Team Recreates Ganguly's Iconic Celebration At Lord's

The Indian mixed disability cricket team made headlines by defeating England in the seventh and final T20I and spectacularly recreating Sourav Ganguly's iconic Lord's balcony celebration.

IMAGE: The Indian mixed disability cricket team celebrate on the Lord's balcony after winning the seventh and final T20I against England. Photograph: Differently Abled Cricket Council of India/X

Key Points Indian mixed disability cricket team defeated England by 118 runs in the final T20I.

The team celebrated their victory by recreating Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving moment at the Lord's balcony.

Arjun Gawre (68) and captain Majid Magray (63 not out) were key contributors to India's score of 206 for four.

Hilal Ahmad Wani (4/21) and Jayesh Parmar (3/14) led India's bowling attack, dismissing England for 88.

The Indian mixed disability cricket team defeated England by 118 runs in the seventh and final T20I at Lord's in London and celebrated the consolation win by recreating Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving celebration at the Lord's balcony.

Riding on Arjun Gawre's 68 off 44 balls and captain Majid Magray's unbeaten 63 off just 19 deliveries, India piled up 206 for four before Hilal Ahmad Wani (4/21) and Jayesh Parmar (3/14) combined to bowl out the hosts for 88.

While India won the match, England sealed the seven-match series 4-3.

Iconic Celebration At Lord's

The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India posted a video of the players and officials removing their blazers at the Lord's balcony, imitating Ganguly's shirtless celebration at the same venue after India's memorable NatWest Trophy final triumph over England in 2002.

"When India wins at Lord's, the celebrations hit different. A moment of pure cricketing joy on the Lord's Balcony - coats off, spirits high, and the Tricolour flying with pride. 118 runs. One unforgettable celebration," DCCI said on X.

The mixed-disability format combines players from varied impairments, including physical, hearing, and learning problems.