India, Sri Lanka Cricket Teams Hosted by Indian High Commissioner in Colombo

'Bound by a shared passion for the sport, cricket continues to strengthen the enduring ties between India and Sri Lanka.'

IMAGE: The Indian team with Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha at the India House in Colombo on Thursday. Photograph: High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha/X

Key Points India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, hosted both the Indian and Sri Lankan men's cricket teams at the India House in Colombo.

The reception took place ahead of the second and final Test match between the two nations.

High Commissioner Jha highlighted cricket's role in strengthening the longstanding ties between India and Sri Lanka

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha hosted the Indian men's cricket team at the India House in Colombo on Thursday ahead of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The Indian High Commissioner also hosted the Sri Lankan team ahead of the match.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties Through Sport

IMAGE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir with India High Commissioner Santosh Jha. Photograph: High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha/X

High Commissioner Santosh Jha, who hosted the two teams, termed it a "memorable evening."

He highlighted how their shared passion for cricket continues to strengthen the longstanding ties between the two countries.

"Cheering for #TeamIndia. Happy to host the Indian and Sri Lankan Men's Cricket Teams during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship matches in Sri Lanka. Bound by a shared passion for the sport, cricket continues to strengthen the enduring ties between India and Sri Lanka," he posted on X.

Series Update And Upcoming Match

IMAGE: India captain Shubman Gill. Photograph: High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha/X

"A memorable evening in Colombo! H E Mr Santosh Jha - High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka - hosted #TeamIndia at the India House in Colombo ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka," BCCI said on X.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener in Galle by a huge 165-run margin.

The second Test match will be played at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from Sunday, August 23, 2026.