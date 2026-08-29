Team India players report for gruelling fitness Test at CoE Bengaluru

India's elite cricketers, including stars like Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant, are undergoing rigorous fitness tests at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, signalling their preparation for a demanding eight-month home season.

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant undergoes the mandatory fitness tests at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI

Key Points Top Indian cricketers, including Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant, completed mandatory fitness tests in Bengaluru.

The assessments included the Bronco Test, 2k run, and YoYo test, crucial for player readiness.

The upcoming eight-month home season, "India Cricket", begins with a T20I series against Afghanistan.

Key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are undergoing rehabilitation and will test later.

A busy schedule awaits, with the Asian Games and a home series against West Indies also planned.

India's top centrally-contracted cricketers reported at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Saturday for fitness test ahead of the fresh home season, less than 48 hours after completion of a gruelling two-Test away series against Sri Lanka.

Having been at a stretch on the field for three days, it was impressive to see some of the Test team regulars marking their pre-season fitness parameters ahead of what will be a gruelling eight-month period concluding with 2027 Indian Premier League.

Key Players Undergo Assessments

Ravindra Jadeja

The likes of senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were seen sweating it out along with T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, shortest format specialists Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad among others.

The mandatory fitness tests include 'Bronco Test', 2k run, Yo-Yo test and some of the cricket specific drills like running between the wickets.

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Understanding The Fitness Drills

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bronco Test is a fitness marker where cones are placed at starting point (0m), 20m, 40m and 60m. Players have to run from 0 to 20m and back, repeating with 40m and 60m without a break for five sets. In all, a 1200m distance is expected to be covered in five-and-a-half minutes.

The Yo-Yo test marker for long has been 16.5 while 2k run (2000m) needs to be completed within 10 minutes.

Upcoming Season And Player Status

Sanju Samson

However the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy will appear for these fitness drills only when they are declared fully fit. They are currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Fast bowlers such as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are exempted for the time being as they bowled extensively in back-to-back Tests in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Prince Yadav, who sustained a hamstring niggle during India's Tour of UK is now fit and available for selection.

BCCI's home season, known as 'India Cricket', commences every September and this year it will begin with an "away series at home" against Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in New Delhi.

It would be followed by first-choice T20 team going to Japan for the Asian Games while another set of white ball experts will play against the West Indies in a home series at the same time.

Also, there will also be a India A series against Australia A at Puducherry from last week of September to second week of October.

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