'Indian Cricket Is in Safe Hands': Former Stars Celebrate U-19 Triumph

Former India stars Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and Irfan Pathan hail the Indian team after their thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup final.

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team celebrates the U19 Asia Cup title win over Pakistan on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points The India U19 team defeated Pakistan U19 by one wicket in a dramatic final to win the 2026 ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup.

India successfully chased a challenging target of 338 runs, reaching 339-9 in the final over.

Virender Sehwag praised the team's character, highlighting Lakshya's 80 and his son Aaryavir's 58 runs.

Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman also congratulated the young team for their resilience and composure under pressure.

The victory was hailed by several former Indian cricketers, including Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra, and Dinesh Karthik, as a testament to the team's fighting spirit.

The India cricket team were showered with praises, as their grit and resilience were appreciated by former India players, following their U19 Asia Cup win over Pakistan on Saturday.

The India U19 team secured a thrilling one-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to clinch the 2026 ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup title in a dramatic final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Chasing a challenging target of 338 runs, India held their nerve to reach 339-9 in the final over of a high-scoring encounter.

Former Stars Laud Young Champions

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag praised India’s U-19 team for their remarkable victory. Sehwag's son Aaryavir contributed to the win, with a superb 58 off 61 deliveries in the final.

'What a match! What a finish! To beat Pakistan in an U19 Asia Cup final chasing 338 takes some serious character. Lakshya’s 80, Aaryavir’s 58, and then Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva’s Jalwa when we needed a miracle. What a unbelievable victory. Proud of these young Champions,' Sehwag wrote in an X post.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly praised the Indian colts and mentioned Aaryavir, saying his father and Ganguly's former Virender Sehwag must be proud. 'Well done India under19 .. superb performance .. young Sehwag .. what a tournament he had.. every other member of the team as well .. Veeru must be very proud @virendersehwag,' Ganguly wrote on X.

Resilience and Determination Praised

IMAGE: India's Chigurapati Venkata celebrates after Mohit Ulva on scores the winning runs against Pakistan to win the U19 Asia Cup on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India batter VVS Laxman also extended his congratulations.

'Heartiest congratulations boys. The resilience, grit and composure you displayed under pressure was outstanding. You showed great character, belief and determination when it mattered most. Proud of the way you represented India. Keep learning and keep raising the bar. Well done team,' he wrote on X.

Irfan Pathan wrote on X, 'What a win by our u19 boys vs Pakistan. Showed the real fighting character. Brilliant to see.'

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also lauded the youngsters, saying, 'An absolutely stellar win by our Under-19 boys against Pakistan in the Asia Cup finals. So so proud and happy for each one of them. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat'

Dinesh Karthik also congratulated the team, writing: 'Amazing win for these young bunch of boys in the Asia cup. Well played Team India yet again. The mettle and the courage to win a game from that position in the finals says a lot about them and the Determination and the fighting spirit and our sporting culture. Indian Cricket is in safe hands, and we seem to thrive under pressure.'