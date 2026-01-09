'Indian agent' tag on Tamim divides Bangladesh cricket

'One thing must be remembered: many issues can often be resolved through discussion'

IMAGE: Tamim Iqbal emphasised that decisions should be evaluated for their long-term consequences. Photograph: Tamim Iqbal/Instagram

A senior Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official has found himself at the centre of a major controversy after branding former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal an ‘Indian agent’, triggering widespread backlash across the country’s cricketing fraternity.

BCB finance committee chairman M. Nazmul Islam made the remark in a Facebook post on Thursday, which he later deleted. In the post, Nazmul wrote, "This time, the people of Bangladesh witnessed, with their own eyes, the emergence of yet another proven Indian agent."

Although the post was taken down, screenshots circulated rapidly on social media, fuelling intense debate and outrage. The episode has sharply divided opinions within Bangladesh cricket, with many former and current players condemning the comment as reckless and disrespectful.

The row has unfolded against the backdrop of growing tension surrounding Mustafizur Rahman’s removal from the IPL, a development that has sparked anger in Bangladesh and coincided with the country’s firm stance on not travelling to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Amid the escalating crisis, Tamim addressed the issue during the trophy and jersey unveiling ceremony of the Zia Inter-University Cricket Tournament at the City Club ground in Mirpur. Asked what decision he would have taken had he been part of the board, Tamim stressed the importance of long-term thinking.

“Mustafizur being removed from the IPL is certainly unfortunate. There’s no doubt about that. If I were on the board, my decision would be taken by keeping the country’s future and everything else in mind. Making a sudden comment is complicated,” Tamim told the reporters.

He also underlined the importance of dialogue and strategic foresight.

“But one thing must be remembered: many issues can often be resolved through discussion. I would take my decision after considering Bangladesh’s position in world cricket and what the country’s future could be,” Tamim said.

Tamim went on to emphasise that decisions should be evaluated for their long-term consequences.

“Decisions should be taken after considering what impact today’s decision will have 10 years down the line, and choosing what is best for the country’s cricket and cricketers. Like everyone else, the interests of Bangladesh cricket come first for me.”

“But when you think about the future and everything else if you look at it, 90–95 percent of our revenue comes from the ICC. Considering everything, the decision that best supports Bangladesh cricket should be taken,” Tamim added.

Shortly after these remarks, Nazmul labelled Tamim an ‘Indian agent’, intensifying the backlash. Tamim’s brother and former Bangladesh batter Nafees Iqbal was among the first to publicly condemn the comment, calling it deeply disrespectful.

Former captain Mominul Haque also criticised Nazmul, questioning the moral and ethical standards behind such a statement.

“BCB director M Nazmul Islam's comment on former national captain Tamim Iqbal is totally unacceptable and disrespectful to the cricket society in the country. Such behaviour towards a cricketer is conflicted with the responsibility and morality of the board,” Mominul said.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed echoed similar concerns, stressing that the remarks did not serve the country’s interests.

“Cricket is the life of Bangladesh. A recent comment surrounding the former national captain who contributed big to that cricket has made many think,” Taskin wrote.

“I think this statement is aimed to a former cricketer of the country as it is not helpful for the interest of the cricket of the country. Hopefully, the concerned palace will consider the matter seriously and take a more responsible position in the future,” Taskin added.