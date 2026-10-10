Home  » Cricket » Groundwater Concerns Addressed, Raipur Cleared to Host Women's T20Is

Groundwater Concerns Addressed, Raipur Cleared to Host Women's T20Is

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho October 10, 2026 09:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Raipur is all set to host the highly anticipated India-Zimbabwe women's T20I series from October 16 to 20, with all three matches scheduled at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium and ticket sales opening soon.

The Indian Women's T20I team is expected to arrive in Raipur on October 11

IMAGE: The Indian Women's T20I team is expected to arrive in Raipur on October 11. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Raipur will host all three matches of the India-Zimbabwe women's T20I series from October 16 to 20.
  • The matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, starting at 7 pm.
  • Online ticket sales commence on October 12, with individual tickets ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500, and series tickets available for Rs 499.
  • Necessary clearance has been obtained to host the series following NGT concerns over groundwater use, with a sewage treatment plant installed. 

Raipur will host all three matches of the India-Zimbabwe women's T20I series from October 16 to 20, with ticket prices starting at Rs 250, Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association director Vijay Shah said on Friday. The matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Naya Raipur, with each game scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

Ticket Sales and Pricing

Online ticket sales will open on October 12, with spectators allowed to purchase a maximum of six tickets per transaction. Fans can also purchase a series ticket covering all three matches for Rs 499, while a two-match combo ticket has been priced at Rs 350. Individual tickets will be available in three categories -- Platinum (Rs 3,500), Gold (Rs 2,500) and Silver (Rs 2,000).

A seat in the corporate box will cost Rs 3,500, while an entire corporate box will be available for Rs 70,000.

Environmental Clearances and Team Arrivals

Addressing a press conference, Shah said the necessary clearance had been obtained to host the series following concerns over groundwater use at the venue raised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

He said a sewage treatment plant had been installed at the stadium and a flow metre has been put in place to monitor water consumption on the premises.

The Indian team is scheduled to arrive in Raipur on October 11, while the Zimbabwe squad will reach the city a day later.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

Naya RaipurIndiaHost Women's T20IsVijay ShahNGT

More From Rediff

Shreyas Iyer Explains India's Shock Loss to WI in Ranchi

Shreyas Iyer Explains India's Shock Loss to WI in Ranchi
From 5/2 To 250! How Hope, Rutherford Pulled Off WI's Epic Chase

From 5/2 To 250! How Hope, Rutherford Pulled Off WI's Epic Chase
West Indies Stun India With Record 250-Run Chase in Ranchi

West Indies Stun India With Record 250-Run Chase in Ranchi

Related Stories

Arjun Tendulkar Omitted From Goa Ranji Squad

Arjun Tendulkar Omitted From Goa Ranji Squad

Quick Links

Chhattisgarh State Cricket AssociationEnvironmental ClearancesNational Green TribunalZimbabwe

Web Stories

Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched

Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched
Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled

Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled
OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026