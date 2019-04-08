India's World Cup team to be picked on April 15

April 08, 2019 15:29 IST

IMAGE: India play its first match at the 2019 World Cup against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton. Photograph: Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images

India's 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup will be selected on April 15 in Mumbai.



The Committee of Administrators (CoA) along with office bearers decided on the date during a meeting on Monday.

The last date for announcing the World Cup squads is April 23 but BCCI has decided to announce it eight days prior to the scheduled day.

The ODI World Cup will start in United Kingdom, from May 30.



Meanwhile, the BCCI will be getting Rs 2.09 crore from Cricket Australia after reconciliation of accounts for the past 10 years.



"There have been discussions on accounts settlements over all the past bilateral series between India and Australia. We are supposed to get Rs 2.09 crore. The discussions are still on. The office bearers will again meet the CoA on April 20," a BCCI official said on Monday.

Two-time world champions India will play their first match on June 5 against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.



India will then travel to London where they will square off against defending champions Australia at The Oval on June 9, while Trent Bridge in Nottingham will be the stage of their third league match against New Zealand on June 13.



In a repeat of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, India will take on traditional rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16, while they will return to Southampton to play Afghanistan on June 22. India will be back at Old Trafford for their sixth league match against the Windies, which will be played on June 27.



Edgbaston in Birmingham will host India’s matches against England and Bangladesh on June 30 and July 2 respectively, while their ninth and last league match will be at Headingley, Leeds, against Sri Lanka on July 6.