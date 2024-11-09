News
India won't travel to Pakistan for CT 2025: BCCI informs ICC

Source: PTI
November 09, 2024 20:57 IST
Team India

IMAGE: India has agreed to play all its matches in Dubai and the high-profile India vs Pakistan match will also be held in the UAE. Photograph: BCCI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not have any other option but to organise the ICC Champions Trophy in the 'Hybrid Model' after the BCCI has intimated the International Cricket Council about India's inability to travel to Pakistan.

As previously reported, India has agreed to play all its matches in Dubai and the high-profile India vs Pakistan match will also be held in the UAE.

"This is an ICC event and BCCI has informed the global body that it won't travel to Pakistan. It will depend on ICC to inform the host nation about the development and then close in on the scheduling of the

tournament. The convention is to announce the schedule 100 days prior to the commencement of the event," a BCCI source told PTI.
   
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in a press conference had said that Pakistan has not received any official communication from the BCCI, but it is the ICC's prerogative as the principal organisers to intimate Pakistan about the latest development.

 

The PCB has maintained that it has not received any official communication from the global body also. Naqvi, who is also a federal interior minister in the current regime of his nation, also said if India doesn't come to Pakistan he will have to consult his government for further directive.

Dubai is the optimal location for India's matches as it has the highest capacity among three stadiums, and all the essential infrastructure is well in place after hosting the Women's T20 World Cup last month.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
