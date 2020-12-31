News
Indian women's tour of Australia postponed due to COVID

Indian women's tour of Australia postponed due to COVID

December 31, 2020 10:06 IST
IMAGE: Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said Australia would host India's women next season with three extra T20Is added to the schedule on top of the three ODIs originally earmarked for January. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Australia-India women's ODI series slated for next month has been postponed to next season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

 

CA boss Nick Hockley said Australia would host India's women next season with three extra Twenty20 internationals added to the schedule on top of the three ODIs originally earmarked for January.

"We had initially hoped to play India this summer, however the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season," Hockley said in a media release.

Australia are currently hosting the India men's team in a four-Test series.

Australia defeated India in the women's T20 World Cup final in March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the last time the teams met.

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

