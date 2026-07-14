Why India's Historic Lord's Win Demands More Women's Test Cricket

India's historic 270-run victory over England in their inaugural women's Test at Lord's has significantly bolstered calls from former captain Shantha Rangaswamy for the BCCI to reintroduce longer-format domestic cricket to foster technical excellence in the women's game.

IMAGE: India's Jemimah Rodrigues takes a photograph with her teammates and staff as they celebrate with the trophy after winning the one-off test match against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Monday. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Action Images via Reuters

Key Points India secured a historic 270-run victory against England in their first-ever women's Test at Lord's.

Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy advocates for the revival of multi-day domestic cricket for women across all age groups.

The dominant performance, featuring a century by Yastika Bhatia and a five-wicket haul by Kranti Gaud, highlights the importance of red-ball skills.

Rangaswamy believes longer-format cricket is essential for developing technically sound players, drawing parallels with top male cricketers.

The victory has reignited discussions about expanding women's Test cricket globally, despite the current preference for shorter formats.

India's emphatic 270-run victory over England in the first-ever women's Test at Lord's in London has strengthened the case for expanding red-ball cricket in the women's game, former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy said, urging the BCCI to revive longer-format domestic competitions across age groups.



The Indian women's team produced one of the finest victories in its history as Yastika Bhatia struck a memorable century at the 'home of cricket', while Kranti Gaud claimed a five-wicket haul to enter the Lord's honours board. Off-spinner Sneh Rana then sealed the win with four wickets in the second innings.

A Historic Triumph At Lord's

"I think this is the best thing that could have happened for Indian women's cricket. Playing at Lord's for the first time ever, in their first Test there, and India wins," Rangaswamy told PTI in an interview. "India, in fact, demolishes England by a huge margin of 270 runs and two of them make it to the honours board. I think you can't ask for anything better than this."



The former all-rounder believes India's performance highlighted the importance of red-ball cricket in developing technically sound players.

The Case For Multi-Day Domestic Cricket

"In fact, when I was in the Apex Council, I used to plead that they should have a multi-day format for women's cricket. Last year they restarted it, but only at the inter-zonal level and that too on a knockout basis," she said. "I would urge the BCCI, they must start with a multi-day format for Under-19s, Under-23s and seniors like it was done years back. That's the only way our girls will learn the skills. Just see the skill level they displayed."



Drawing parallels with the men's game, Rangaswamy said longer-format cricket remains the foundation of technical excellence.

"Players like Virat Kohli or Steve Smith can do well in all three formats because of their superior technique. That is what needs to be inculcated in domestic cricket at all levels."

Standout Performances And Player Development

Rangaswamy said she had a conversation with Yastika Bhatia, who returned from a lengthy injury layoff to register a memorable hundred after missing India's victorious ODI World Cup campaign last year. "I talked to Yastika because she's come out of injury and still performed incredibly well. That calls for a lot of conviction and self-confidence. She played brilliantly. "So did Smriti, but while Smriti got 80 and a fifty, Yastika made a three-figure mark," she said.



Rangaswamy also praised the bowling unit, particularly Sneh Rana who has continued to excel in the longest format despite being out of India's current white-ball squads. "I was pleasantly surprised at the way our girls fought and shocked the English team wilted under pressure. "Not just this Test, even the previous one she played, Sneh was the main bowler. She has shown her skills in the longest format. "Just because she's not there in T20Is or ODIs, I have a feeling she can come back to the ODI format given her consistent performances."

Reigniting The Red-Ball Debate

Rangaswamy recalled that during her tenure in the BCCI Apex Council, efforts were made to ensure India played at least one women's Test on tours of England and Australia. "Today's world wants shorter formats, but after watching the Indian women play, so many people messaged me saying how thrilled they were by the way India beat England," she said.