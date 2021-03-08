News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India women's team to play England in one-off Test

India women's team to play England in one-off Test

March 08, 2021 20:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Women cricket team

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, BCCI Women/Twitter

India's women will play their first Test match since 2014 when they take on England in a one-off game later this year, India's cricket board (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said on Monday.

The Test marks the first time India have played in the five-day format since November 2014 when they beat South Africa by an innings and 34 runs in the southern Indian city of Mysore.

 

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, I'm pleased to announce that Team India will play a one-off Test match against England later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again," Shah wrote on Twitter.

Shah did not elaborate on where the match would be held.

India are currently playing a home one-day international series with South Africa, their first series since last year's Twenty 20 World Cup after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the England tour and postponement of a tour to Australia.

Meanwhile, England hosted West Indies in a T20 series in September and travelled to New Zealand last month to play in limited overs international matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Kohli relishes selection dilemma ahead of T20s
Kohli relishes selection dilemma ahead of T20s
NZ aim for elusive world glory under Williamson
NZ aim for elusive world glory under Williamson
'Hope Axar, Ashwin have left some wickets for IPL'
'Hope Axar, Ashwin have left some wickets for IPL'
BJP not to announce CM face in Assam: State chief
BJP not to announce CM face in Assam: State chief
Vijay Hazare: Karnataka thrash Kerala; Guj in semis
Vijay Hazare: Karnataka thrash Kerala; Guj in semis
Army paper leak: Major sent to custody till March 15
Army paper leak: Major sent to custody till March 15
Budget session may conclude before polls: Sources
Budget session may conclude before polls: Sources

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

England's leadership power lies with Morgan not Root

England's leadership power lies with Morgan not Root

India-New Zealand WTC final in Southampton not Lord's

India-New Zealand WTC final in Southampton not Lord's

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use