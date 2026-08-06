India Women's Tour to South Africa Expanded with T20Is

Cricket South Africa has announced a revised schedule for the India women's team tour later this year, expanding it to include three T20 Internationals alongside a Test and three ODIs, providing crucial preparation for the upcoming ICC Women's Champions Trophy.

IMAGE: India and South Africa last met at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in June 2026. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Cricket South Africa has revised the India women's team tour schedule to include three T20Is, a Test, and three ODIs.

The one-off Test will be played from December 9-12, followed by the ODI series from December 16-22.

The T20I series, comprising three matches, will now take place between December 26 and 30 at Benoni and Potchefstroom.

The additional T20Is aim to provide both teams with optimal preparation for the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka next February.

CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki highlighted the importance of competing against India across all formats for building towards major ICC events.

The Cricket South Africa on Thursday revised the schedule of India women's team tour later this year to accommodate three T20Is in addition to a Test and three ODIs. As per the revised itinerary, the one-off Test will be played from December 9-12 before the ODI series kicks in from December 16-22.

Expanded Tour Details

Now, the Indian team will spend an extra week in South Africa to play the T20I series between December 26 and 30. The T20Is will be played at Benoni and Potchefstroom, which the CSA felt will give both the sides a good platform going into the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy, which will be played in Sri Lanka in February.

CSA's Rationale for Schedule Revision

"We are delighted to confirm the revised schedule for India's tour of South Africa, with the addition of the T20 International series over the festive period, ensuring our Proteas Women have the best possible preparation ahead of the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka early next year," Pholetsi Moseki, the CSA CEO, said in a statement. "India remain one of the strongest teams in world cricket, and the opportunity to compete against them across all three formats will provide invaluable competition as we continue building towards another major ICC event," said Moseki.

Recent Encounters

India toured South Africa in March-April this year for a T20I series which they lost 1-4. The two teams then met in the T20 World Cup in England, where SA beat India to dent their chances of entering the semi-final.