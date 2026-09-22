Harmanpreet Kaur hopes gold medal opens floodgates for India at Asian Games

Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates the team's historic Asian Games gold medal victory, expressing optimism that this achievement will inspire a cascade of medals for India in the ongoing continental showpiece.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates with the gold medal after the win over Sri Lanka in the Asian Games women's cricket final in Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points The Indian women's cricket team secured a historic gold medal at the Asian Games by defeating Sri Lanka.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed hope that this victory would pave the way for more gold medals for India in the continental event.

The team adapted well to the hybrid pitch conditions in Japan, focusing on their game despite initial concerns about facilities.

Kaur highlighted the unique satisfaction of winning a medal for the country, which players can keep, unlike traditional trophies.

The team's determination to control their performance, rather than external factors, was key to their success.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hoped that India's gold medal victory in the Asian Games women's cricket will open the floodgates for the country in the continental showpiece.

Indian beat Sri Lanka by 147 runs to defend the title they had won in the previous edition in China in 2023.

"It feels good to get a gold medal. For any athlete, it's a dream. Our team has opened the gate of gold medals. The more gold medals India wins, the better for us," Haramanpreet told reporters.

"We are going back (to India) tomorrow. But, we will definitely follow (other events)," she added.

Harmanpreet said the single-point agenda of her team was to retain the gold.

"It's a big thing for me, and for the team (to win gold). Since we came here, we had only one aim -- to take the gold medal from here. We want to see our flag fly high and the national anthem sung.

"But, we didn't know, we will be the first one to get the gold. I am sure the other athletes will win a lot of gold medals."

Celebrating a Historic Gold Medal

The 37-year-old said the team had come with an open mind to Japan despite the possibility of lack of proper facilities in Nagoya.

"We came with a very open mind. We didn't know what would happen and what wouldn't. The day we came here, we saw the ground facilities. We saw the hybrid pitch and everyone was relaxed.

"We read in the news that the ground is not of that level. I think it's good to see that there were no injuries and that means the conditions were good. If you see, a high scoring match was also going on. At the same time, it was also helping the bowlers. So, the wicket was made accordingly and I think they gave the best they could."

The experienced batter was overall satisfied with ground and other facilities.

"The moment we got to know that the (Asian Games) venue is Japan, we knew that this country is not much known for cricket. So, we knew it is possible that the facilities are not the best in the world. But knowing Japan, we know that they will manage something and they will try to provide good facilities.

"I think the ground facilities were good. We were playing on a hybrid pitch. We had a lot of experience as we're coming from England where we played a lot of matches on hybrid pitches. So, we knew how the pitch could behave. We adjusted our game accordingly. I know the other facilities were not of that level, but still they managed really well."

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Adapting to Conditions and Facilities

Harmanpreet said the team was determined to focus on what they can control.

"But we enjoyed the game, other than just thinking about the stadium and facilities. Those things are not under our control. We can control our game, how we want to play the match. We were just thinking about those things. Other than thinking about how many facilities are there, what level they are and what they are not. So, we didn't focus much on those things," she said.

The Significance of a Medal Win

Asked where does Asian Games victory rank in terms of achievements, she said, "As a cricketer, we always wanted to be part of the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics because we have always participated in bilateral series, World Cup and Asia Cup.

"But we didn't know how it feels when you play for a medal. We didn't have much experience with those things. But thankfully, we got a chance to play in the last two editions. Before us, so many cricketers came, but they didn't get that chance. I am sure in future, facilities-wise, stadium-wise and crowd-wise, these things will improve."

Harmanpreet was delighted to have the chance of keeping the gold medal at home.

"And now, at least we can also frame two medals back home because when we win trophies, they go to the (BCCI) office. They don't come back to us. But this is something which belongs to us," she said in a lighter vein.

Looking Ahead to Future Olympic Prospects

Asked how the Asian Games triumphs will help India winning a gold medal in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, she said, "As I said, we know that facilities-wise, we can't control many things. But on the pitch, the sooner we adapt, that will help us.

"We know that cricket is not that famous in LA. They will also try to give whatever best they can do. Our focus will be on the game and how we can do our best in those conditions, we will try to adapt accordingly," she said.

Talking about the men's team winning by just two runs against Japan in a one-off bilateral match at Sano, she said, "I think, if they also come here (Asian Games) with an open mind, it will be better for them. They were playing in Delhi which was very good batting track and suddenly, they have to come here and play (on Tuesday).

"It was a little helpful for us because when we were playing in Dubai (in the Asia Cup), the pitch was a little tough for the batters to make run. So, I think, we got an advantage of that when we played here."

"But I can't tell them (men's team) much. They have been playing cricket since a long time. They know conditions better than me," she added.