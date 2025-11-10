HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India women's team to get foreign S&C coaches

India women's team to get foreign S&C coaches

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 10, 2025 14:35 IST

x

India women's team

IMAGE: According to BCCI sources, Bangladesh men's strength and conditioning (S&C) coach Nathan Kiely is in talks with the Indian board and he is likely to join the COE. Photograph: BCCI

The World Cup winning Indian women's cricket team in all likelihood will have its first foreign strength and conditioning coach in the near future.

The BCCI has already made multiple recruitment in the Strength and Conditioning (S&C) department at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

According to BCCI sources, Bangladesh men's S&C coach Nathan Kiely is in talks with the Indian board and he is likely to join the COE.

India's current S&C coach is AI Harrsha has done a splendid job culminating with the World Cup title but it is learnt that

the BCCI might have other assignments planned for him.

Kiely, apart from working with Bangladesh national team, has also worked as assistant coach with New South Wales first class side.

Normally the S&C coaches who have been employed with the COE take turns to do assignments with various national teams (men and women) along with pathways and age-group coaches.

Till date, women's S&C coaches have been those attached with COE but if Kiely comes on board, he could be the first overseas coach.

The Indian men's S&C coach is Adrian Le Roux, who is in the middle of his second stint.

 

Meanwhile, the COE also roped in two new in-house S&C coaches Pratyush Agrawal and Amit Vengurlekar, who pipped some of the seasoned state team support staff to get the job.

Agrawal was an assistant S&C coach with Delhi Capitals, while Vengurlekar had the same designation with Lucknow Super Giants.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Throw guys in the deep sea': Gambhir's success mantra
'Throw guys in the deep sea': Gambhir's success mantra
Gill, Gambhir arrive in Kolkata ahead of SA Tests
Gill, Gambhir arrive in Kolkata ahead of SA Tests
Gavaskar's Warning For World Champions
Gavaskar's Warning For World Champions
Why Did Jadeja Disable Instagram Account?
Why Did Jadeja Disable Instagram Account?
8 Sixes In A Row! Meghalaya Batter Scripts History
8 Sixes In A Row! Meghalaya Batter Scripts History

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries Driving The Electric Cars Revolution

webstory image 2

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 3

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

VIDEOS

Search operation underway in Faridabad after Police arrested Muzammil with 360Kg explosive0:30

Search operation underway in Faridabad after Police...

Defence Min Rajnath Singh reviews performance of Defence Public Sector Undertakings in Delhi1:02

Defence Min Rajnath Singh reviews performance of Defence...

Police deployed as students stage protest over senate elections at Panjab University1:57

Police deployed as students stage protest over senate...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO