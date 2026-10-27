Dominant India women target clean sweep in final ODI against Zimbabwe

Discover how the dominant Indian women's cricket team is poised to achieve a clean sweep in their first-ever bilateral ODI series against Zimbabwe, showcasing strong batting and bowling performances.

IMAGE: India women will aim for a clean sweep when they take on Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI in Vadodara on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India have already clinched the bilateral women's ODI series against Zimbabwe with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Pratika Rawal scored an unbeaten 100 in the first game and 61 in the second, while Harmanpreet Kaur hit 126 and Deepti Sharma 106 in the second match.

Smriti Mandhana, leading the team, will be looking for a significant knock before the series concludes.

The bowling attack, featuring Shree Charani and Vaishnavi Sharma, has been effective, though Zimbabwe's batters have struggled to form partnerships.

A dominant India will look to sign off their first-ever bilateral women's ODI series against Zimbabwe with another emphatic win when the two teams square off in the third and final 50-overs game in Vadodara on Wednesday.

India have already clinched the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead after comprehensive victories in the first two games.

They will now aim for a clean sweep to top up a 3-0 T20I series triumph earlier this month.

India's Dominant Performance

The hosts have barely been challenged across the two ODI outings. Pratika Rawal's unbeaten 100 and Shree Charani's four-wicket haul set up a nine-wicket win in the opener before Harmanpreet Kaur's 126 and Deepti Sharma's unbeaten 106 powered India to 328 for six in the second match.

India, led by young left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, then bowled Zimbabwe out for 207 to register a comprehensive 121-run victory and seal the series with a game to spare.

Key Batting Contributions

While Smriti Mandhana has begun her full-time captaincy stint on a strong note, the opener would ideally like to have a big knock before the conclusion of the series.

She was dismissed after scoring 32 against the run of play in the opener while getting out for a duck in the second match.

Pratika, meanwhile, has made a strong case to keep her opening spot with a century in the first game followed by a fluent 61 in the second. Shafali Verma, who has dropped down to No 3, has done well in the new role as she smashed her way to an unbeaten 64 off just 33 balls in the opening match.

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Pratika Rawal's Batting Insights

Talking about the top-order mix, Pratika said, "There were no conversations inside the dressing room about the batting order. Me and Smriti knew that we were going in as openers and Shafali knew as well that she was going in one down because that's the same batting order that we followed in the Australia tour as well.

"I didn't know, if, there were any conversations. I went with a clear mindset that I am opening for the Indian team and there are no doubts about it."

Pratika said she has developed a better understanding of her own game over time.

"The more number of matches that I have played over the years, the more I am understanding the game better," she said.

"It's basically an adaptation of that game; an adaptation of my batting and of how the bowlers are bowling to me. Yes, I have worked on that as well, to be able to find more boundaries. There are only two fielders outside the circle (in the powerplay) and you can take advantage of that.

"With Smriti batting on the other end, you feel like there is a lot to learn and you feel like 'what if I start doing the same thing'. I just try to replicate what she does when she is in her best version," Pratika added.

Bowling Prowess and Zimbabwe's Challenge

But Harmanpreet's return to form has perhaps been the biggest positive for the Women in Blue. The senior batter rolled back the years with a commanding, match-winning century in the second ODI.

The bowling department has done its job but could perhaps be more ruthless against a lower-ranked team like Zimbabwe.

Shree Charani's career-best 4/23 in the first ODI was followed by a four-wicket haul by young left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma in the second, with Deepti also picking up three wickets.

For Zimbabwe, the third ODI presents a final opportunity to put up a stronger fight. Their batters have struggled to build sizeable partnerships against India's varied attack, while the bowlers face another stern test against a deep Indian line-up.

Teams (from):

India: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Deepti Sharma (Vice-Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (Wicketkeeper), Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Pratika Rawal, Sayali Satghare, Shafali Verma, Kranti Gaud, Jintimani Kalita, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Zimbabwe: Josephine Nkomo (Captain), Chiedza Dhururu (Wicketkeeper), Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa, Beloved Biza, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Francisca Chipare, Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda.

Match starts at 2:00 pm IST.