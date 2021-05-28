News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India women's team complete first dose of vaccine

India women's team complete first dose of vaccine

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 28, 2021 19:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Indian women's players, who were yet to get their first dose of the vaccine, received the jab on Thursday during the team's quarantine in Mumbai. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian women's cricket team completed their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination ahead of their departure to England next week.

 

The Indian players, who were yet to get their first dose of the vaccine, received the jab on Thursday during the team's quarantine in Mumbai. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department during their tour of England, which starts next month.

"The entire contingent is now done with the first dose of vaccination. There were quite a few left to get the first dose and that was completed on Thursday. All the girls have been given Covishield as that will help them get the second dose in England," the source told ANI.

The Indian team will take on England in a one-off Test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is, starting on June 16.

The women's cricketers will leave for London on July 2 along with the men's team, who will be taking part in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18 and the five-Test series in England, starting in August.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Shami is ready for England
Shami is ready for England
Check out the rules for the WTC Final
Check out the rules for the WTC Final
Indian wom cricketers to get second vaccine jab in UK
Indian wom cricketers to get second vaccine jab in UK
Amid Chinese drills at LAC, IAF chief visits Ladakh
Amid Chinese drills at LAC, IAF chief visits Ladakh
Mamata comes late for PM meet, seeks Rs 20k cr relief
Mamata comes late for PM meet, seeks Rs 20k cr relief
IMA to withdraw plaints if Ramdev takes back remarks
IMA to withdraw plaints if Ramdev takes back remarks
Buoyed by panchayat polls, SP pushes to win UP back
Buoyed by panchayat polls, SP pushes to win UP back

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion Rohit is waiting for

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion Rohit is waiting for

Dhoni gives Chetak a massage

Dhoni gives Chetak a massage

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use