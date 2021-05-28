India women's team complete first dose of vaccine

Source:

Edited By:

May 28, 2021 19:29 IST

IMAGE: The Indian women's players, who were yet to get their first dose of the vaccine, received the jab on Thursday during the team's quarantine in Mumbai. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian women's cricket team completed their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination ahead of their departure to England next week.

The Indian players, who were yet to get their first dose of the vaccine, received the jab on Thursday during the team's quarantine in Mumbai. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department during their tour of England, which starts next month.



"The entire contingent is now done with the first dose of vaccination. There were quite a few left to get the first dose and that was completed on Thursday. All the girls have been given Covishield as that will help them get the second dose in England," the source told ANI.



The Indian team will take on England in a one-off Test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is, starting on June 16.

The women's cricketers will leave for London on July 2 along with the men's team, who will be taking part in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18 and the five-Test series in England, starting in August.