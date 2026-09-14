India refuse to accept Asia Cup trophy: 'We Stand By BCCI's Stance'

The Indian women's cricket team, fresh off their record eighth Asia Cup victory, has publicly backed the BCCI's controversial decision to refuse the winner's trophy from Asian Cricket Council's Pakistani chief Mohsin Naqvi.

IMAGE: The Indian women's cricket team and the support staff celebrate on winning the Asia Cup on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Indian women's cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar confirmed the team's full support for the BCCI's decision to not accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Muzumdar stated that winning the tournament for a record eighth time is 'good enough' for the team, despite not formally receiving the trophy.

The refusal mirrors a similar incident in the 2025 men's Asia Cup, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led side also declined the trophy from Naqvi following a terror attack.

The men's team's trophy remains locked at ACC headquarters, with Naqvi insisting on personally handing it over.

The Indian women's team is now focused on the upcoming Asian Games, where they will enter as defending champions.

Indian women's cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar said the side fully supports the BCCI's stand of not accepting the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council's Pakistani chief Mohsin Naqvi and winning the tournament is "good enough" for the players.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team defeated Sri Lanka comprehensively in the final on Sunday by 72 runs to win the tournament for a record-extending eighth time. But it refused to take the trophy from the incumbent ACC chief, who is also his country's Interior Minister besides being the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

BCCI's Stance and Team Unity

IMAGE: Indian women's team coach Amol Muzundar at the post-match press conference. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

"That stand has been taken by BCCI and we stand by it. For us, this tournament is over. We're the champions -- that's good enough. It was on the big board that India champions of Asia Cup 2026," Muzumdar told reporters after the match when asked about not accepting the trophy from Naqvi.

"This tournament is over; officially over for us. We're happy that we've turned out to be champions. Now, we look forward for the Asian Games," he said.

Precedent Set by Men's Team

The Indian women's team's refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi was a repeat of the position first taken in the 2025 men's edition of the tournament. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side did not accept the winner's trophy from Naqvi to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people that same year.

Muzumdar said he was not aware of any possibility of the team receiving the trophy in the coming days. "No news as yet. So, I cannot answer that," he said.

Unresolved Trophy Situation

The men's team too has not received the trophy till date as it lies locked at ACC headquarters in Dubai with Naqvi insisting that only he will hand it out. When asked if such instances should be stopped in sports, the Indian head coach replied, "Well, as I said earlier, my answer remains the same, my friend. That the stand has been taken by BCCI and we're united and standing by it. Absolutely."

"For us, this tournament is officially over. The fact that we're champions, we're really glad and I'm really proud of every single person in this unit, including the support staff and the players, needless to say.

"We're looking forward to the Asian Games now. This is officially over," he added referring to the quadrennial showpiece beginning September 19 in Japan where both the Indian men's and women's teams will enter as defending champions.