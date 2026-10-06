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India Women's Cricket Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho October 06, 2026 11:15 IST 1 Minute Read
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ODI World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur has announced her decision to step down from the leadership role across all formats, marking the end of an era for the women's team.

Harmanpreet Kaur led India to the ICC Women's ODI World Cup win last November

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur led India to the ICC Women's ODI World Cup title last November. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Harmanpreet Kaur has resigned from her position as captain of the Indian women's cricket team in all formats.
  • She described the decision as difficult, reflecting on years of memories, emotions, and sacrifices.
  • Kaur stated that she feels she has fulfilled her duty and gave everything to the team.
  • Despite stepping down from captaincy, Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed her intention to continue playing for the team.
 

Long-serving Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down from her position in all formats. "This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices. I feel I have done my duty. I gave this team everything I had," the ODI World Cup-winning captain said of her decision.

Kaur's Future in Cricket

Harmanpreet added that she will continue to play. "Captaincy ends, the journey continues," she declared.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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