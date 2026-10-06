India Women's Cricket Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down

ODI World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur has announced her decision to step down from the leadership role across all formats, marking the end of an era for the women's team.
Key Points
- Harmanpreet Kaur has resigned from her position as captain of the Indian women's cricket team in all formats.
- She described the decision as difficult, reflecting on years of memories, emotions, and sacrifices.
- Kaur stated that she feels she has fulfilled her duty and gave everything to the team.
- Despite stepping down from captaincy, Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed her intention to continue playing for the team.
Long-serving Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down from her position in all formats. "This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices. I feel I have done my duty. I gave this team everything I had," the ODI World Cup-winning captain said of her decision.
Kaur's Future in Cricket
Harmanpreet added that she will continue to play. "Captaincy ends, the journey continues," she declared.