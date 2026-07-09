India women's big Lord's moment is finally here

India's women's cricket team is poised to create history by playing their inaugural Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground against England, a significant event following their T20 World Cup campaign.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur gears up for a historic Test at Lord’s. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India Women's team to play their first-ever Test match at Lord's, marking a historic occasion in women's cricket.

The match against England follows India's early exit from the T20 World Cup, providing extended preparation time.

Head coach Amol Mujumdar emphasizes the significance of playing a Test at the 'Home of Cricket' for Indian players.

Both India and England squads feature several potential Test debutants, adding fresh talent to the historic encounter.

India will be hoping for a change in tide after an underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign when they face hosts England in the first-ever women's Test at Lord's beginning here on Friday.

Historic Occasion At The Home Of Cricket

A pre-mature exit from the T20 showpiece gave India more time to prepare for the red-ball game which takes place at the "Home of Cricket", 142 years after the first men's Test was staged at the fabled ground.

The Indian team trained at the picturesque Wormsley Cricket Ground for its second red-ball game this year, having played a Test in Australia in March.

Head coach Amol Mujumdar said the prospect of taking the field for the first ever Test at Lord's excited the players even before the start of the preceding T20 World Cup.

"It just boggles my mind that it is just the first Test match here at Lords. Having said that, I am really fortunate and would like to extend my wishes to everyone who is involved in this. It is a great occasion and we are looking forward to it," said Muzumdar.

"It is a dream to play a Test match for any Indian cricketer, leave alone playing at Lords. I am sure everyone who would wear those whites tomorrow would be proud of them being there at Lord's to play the Test match," the veteran of 171 first class games added.

Team Preparations And Line-Up

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma had opened in India's previous Test Down Under and the same is expected against England. Priya Punia has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal who had batted at three in the 10-wicket loss to Australia.

Test matches in women's cricket take place far and few in between but India have a favourable record against England in the traditional format. India have won last three out of four games against the hosts and are yet lose a Test in England (two wins, seven draws).

Among the India players who can make their Test debut include Harleen Deol, in-form spinner Sree Charani and pacer Nandni Sharma.

England, on the other hand, have five players who are yet to play Test cricket and they include Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Mady Villiers, Grace Potts and Ellie Threlkel.

Tammy Beaumont's Farewell And Squads

Seasoned opener Tammy Beaumont has decided to retire from international cricket after the Test.

Beaumont is one of only two English women, and five English players, to have scored an international hundred in all three formats of the game having become the first English woman to score a Test double-century with a memorable 208 at Trent Bridge in the 2023 Women's Ashes.

"This Test match at Lord's -- our first ever women's Test at Lord's -- feels like the perfect occasion to sign off on a career that I could never have dreamt would be as special as it has been," said Beaumont.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandni Sharma, Harleen Deol, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana, Priya Punia.

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

Match starts 3.30 IST