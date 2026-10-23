Charani, Gaud star as India restrict Zimbabwe to 197 in first ODI

Shree Charani's exceptional career-best bowling figures of 4/23 spearheaded India's dominant performance, restricting Zimbabwe to 197 all-out in the first women's ODI despite a resilient half-century from Beloved Biza.

IMAGE: Shree Charani ran through Zimbabwe's top and lower-middle order to finish with figures of 4-23 in the first WODI in Vadodara on Friday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Shree Charani achieved career-best figures of 4/23, stifling Zimbabwe's batting in the first women's ODI on Friday.

Beloved Biza scored a gritty 62 off 92 balls for Zimbabwe, holding one end strongly despite the team's collapse.

Kranti Gaud supported Charani with 3/42, including the crucial wicket of Biza.

India's fielding performance was noted for several dropped catches, offering lifelines to Zimbabwe batters Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano.

Charani's key wickets included openers Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, and later Nyasha Gwanzura and Michelle Mavunga.

Shree Charani stifled the Zimbabwe batters with her career-best figures as the visitors could only manage 197 all-out despite Beloved Biza's gritty 62 against India in the first women's ODI in Vadodara on Friday.

Charani's Dominant Bowling Performance

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates the dismissal of Sharne Mayers with captain Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Charani, who notched career-best figures of 4/23, broke the back of Zimbabwe's resolve with wickets at key intervals and, along with Kranti Gaud (3/42), ensured the visitors did not make the most of a batting-friendly wicket at Kotambi.

The left-arm spinner accounted for opener Modester Mupachikwa (25) and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano at the top and later dismissed Nyasha Gwanzura (13) and the dangerous-looking Michelle Mavunga to keep India in complete control.

Gaud, on her part, looked undeterred by a couple of dropped catches early on to snaffle three wickets, including the prized scalp of Biza.

The Zimbabwe No. 4 Biza gave a good account of herself, displaying a fine mix of caution and aggression to make 62 off 92 balls with five fours in an innings in which she held one end strongly.

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India's Fielding Woes

IMAGE: Shafali Verma celebrates the wicket of Nomvelo Sibanda. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India's domination in the field was, however, marred by some ordinary fielding once again with a few dropped catches. Zimbabwe opener Modester Mupachikwa (25) and No. 3 Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (21) each got a lifeline.

On a Gaud delivery outside off, the left-handed Mugeri-Tiripano went for a drive but edged it behind and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh failed to grab what was a regulation chance on the penultimate ball of the third over.

In the eighth over, Mupachikwa went for a swipe at a wide delivery and got an outside edge off Gaud. The ball went to Deepti Sharma (2/44), placed at second slip, but a reverse-cup attempt to grab the ball proved wrong as it popped out of the vice-captain's hands.

IMAGE: Shree Charani celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Nyasha Gwanzura. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Later on in the game, when Michelle Mavunga was garnering quick runs for her side, Gaud failed to hold onto a tough chance at deep midwicket when a powerful hit off Deepti came her way in the 40th over.