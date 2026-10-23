Home  » Cricket » Charani, Gaud star as India restrict Zimbabwe to 197 in first ODI

Charani, Gaud star as India restrict Zimbabwe to 197 in first ODI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V. Updated: October 23, 2026 18:34 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

Shree Charani's exceptional career-best bowling figures of 4/23 spearheaded India's dominant performance, restricting Zimbabwe to 197 all-out in the first women's ODI despite a resilient half-century from Beloved Biza.

Shree Charani

IMAGE: Shree Charani ran through Zimbabwe's top and lower-middle order to finish with figures of 4-23 in the first WODI in Vadodara on Friday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Shree Charani achieved career-best figures of 4/23, stifling Zimbabwe's batting in the first women's ODI on Friday.
  • Beloved Biza scored a gritty 62 off 92 balls for Zimbabwe, holding one end strongly despite the team's collapse.
  • Kranti Gaud supported Charani with 3/42, including the crucial wicket of Biza.
  • India's fielding performance was noted for several dropped catches, offering lifelines to Zimbabwe batters Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano.
  • Charani's key wickets included openers Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, and later Nyasha Gwanzura and Michelle Mavunga.

Shree Charani stifled the Zimbabwe batters with her career-best figures as the visitors could only manage 197 all-out despite Beloved Biza's gritty 62 against India in the first women's ODI in Vadodara on Friday.

Charani's Dominant Bowling Performance

Deepti Sharma

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates the dismissal of Sharne Mayers with captain Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Charani, who notched career-best figures of 4/23, broke the back of Zimbabwe's resolve with wickets at key intervals and, along with Kranti Gaud (3/42), ensured the visitors did not make the most of a batting-friendly wicket at Kotambi.

 

The left-arm spinner accounted for opener Modester Mupachikwa (25) and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano at the top and later dismissed Nyasha Gwanzura (13) and the dangerous-looking Michelle Mavunga to keep India in complete control.

Gaud, on her part, looked undeterred by a couple of dropped catches early on to snaffle three wickets, including the prized scalp of Biza.

The Zimbabwe No. 4 Biza gave a good account of herself, displaying a fine mix of caution and aggression to make 62 off 92 balls with five fours in an innings in which she held one end strongly.

      • India Batter S Meghana Hangs Up Her Boots at 30

India's Fielding Woes

Shafali Verma

IMAGE: Shafali Verma celebrates the wicket of Nomvelo Sibanda. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India's domination in the field was, however, marred by some ordinary fielding once again with a few dropped catches. Zimbabwe opener Modester Mupachikwa (25) and No. 3 Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (21) each got a lifeline.

On a Gaud delivery outside off, the left-handed Mugeri-Tiripano went for a drive but edged it behind and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh failed to grab what was a regulation chance on the penultimate ball of the third over.

In the eighth over, Mupachikwa went for a swipe at a wide delivery and got an outside edge off Gaud. The ball went to Deepti Sharma (2/44), placed at second slip, but a reverse-cup attempt to grab the ball proved wrong as it popped out of the vice-captain's hands.

Shree Charani

IMAGE: Shree Charani celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Nyasha Gwanzura. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Later on in the game, when Michelle Mavunga was garnering quick runs for her side, Gaud failed to hold onto a tough chance at deep midwicket when a powerful hit off Deepti came her way in the 40th over.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

india womenshree charanikranti gaudzimbabwe womenbeloved biza

More From Rediff

Sri Lanka Make a Mockery of 430 in Epic ODI Thriller Vs England

Sri Lanka Make a Mockery of 430 in Epic ODI Thriller Vs England
'If we bat first, we will score at least 300'

'If we bat first, we will score at least 300'
2nd Test: South Africa Blow Australia Away to Level Series

2nd Test: South Africa Blow Australia Away to Level Series

Related Stories

'No hate, just testosterone': Rabada on Steve Smith rivalry

'No hate, just testosterone': Rabada on Steve Smith rivalry

Quick Links

ZimbabweIndiaShree CharaniBizaODIKranti GaudChipo Mugeri-TiripanoModester MupachikwaNyasha GwanzuraMichelle Mavunga

Web Stories

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death
8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count

8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count
How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026