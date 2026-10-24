Dominant India women look to seal ODI series against Zimbabwe

Dominant India Women are poised to clinch the ODI series against Zimbabwe, aiming for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second match in Vadodara after a stellar performance in the opener.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the first ODI against Zimbabwe. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India Women will seek to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against Zimbabwe in the second match in Vadodara.

Shree Charani's career-best 4/23 and Pratika Rawal's unbeaten 100 were instrumental in India's nine-wicket win in the first ODI.

India's bowling attack, led by Charani and Kranti Gaud (three wickets), restricted Zimbabwe to 197 runs.

Pratika Rawal showcased an aggressive approach, scoring her third ODI century and forming a strong opening partnership with Smriti Mandhana.

A dominant India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Women's ODI series when they take on Zimbabwe in the second match in Vadodara on Sunday.

After sweeping the T20I series 3-0, India crushed the visitors by 9 wickets in another one-sided contest in the first ODI with Shree Charani's career-best 4/23 and Pratika Rawal's unbeaten 100 paving the way.

India's Stellar Performance

Charani was on top of her game once again even as the pitch did not offer much turn, sticking to her ploy of giving revs to the ball and maintaining tight lines. This approach helped the left-arm spinner to tie the Zimbabwe batters from one end, and walk away with her best-ever show in the format till date.

Charani was well backed by seamer Kranti Gaud who took three wickets as India bowled Zimbabwe out for 197, and chased down the target with more than 22 overs to spare.

IMAGE: Pratika Rawal celebrates her century during the first ODI against Zimbabwe. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

In a series which gives the Indian think tank the opportunity to work around combinations, Pratika made the most on Friday with an aggressive approach for her third ODI century.

Pratika was more belligerent of the two in her 94-run opening stand with skipper Smriti Mandhana, piercing the gaps in the field with utmost ease while they scored at nearly 10 runs per over to utilise the batting-friendly conditions here in Kotambi.

Areas for Improvement

But India would also want to improve on their catching after two early dropped chances gave Zimbabwe batters a chance to capitalise.

On their part, Zimbabwe batters deserved credit for being patient when Charani was on song and did not lose wickets in a heap against the Indians.

However, lack of partnerships in the middle, and their top-order batters Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and Modester Mupachikwa failing to make the most of the lifelines they received, would be the areas Zimbabwe would want to improve upon.

Sharne Mayers has blown hot and cold with scores of 43 not out, 9, 60 and 8 in the four matches of this tour so far and the visitors would want their middle-order batter to come good.

The form of the 17-year-old Beloved Biza, who has scored 4 and 62 in the last two outings, would be crucial. Biza remained unfazed with the regular fall of wickets around her to make a valuable 62-run knock off 92 balls in the first ODI.

Michelle Mavunga's 23-ball 29 with three fours and a six was another positive for the visitors, which had given them some much-needed late impetus.

Squads and Match Details

India: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (w/k), Richa Ghosh (w/k), Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Pratika Rawal, Sayali Satghare, Shafali Verma, Kranti Gaud, Jintimani Kalita, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Zimbabwe: Josephine Nkomo (Captain), Chiedza Dhururu (w/k), Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa, Beloved Biza, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Francisca Chipare, Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda.

Match starts at 2pm IST.