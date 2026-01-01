HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India women to get new strength coach after WPL

India women to get new strength coach after WPL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2026 22:49 IST

x

Nicholas Lee

Englishman Nicholas Lee will take over as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Indian women's cricket team after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League.

The five-team Women's Premier League is scheduled to be held from January 9 to February 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

"Lee will take over as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Indian women's cricket team after the WPL," a source told PTI on Thursday.

Following the WPL, India are slated to tour Australia for a multi-format series from February 15 to March 9.

 

Lee, who scored 490 runs in 13 first-class matches as a right-handed batter, brings with him vast experience in elite sport, having most recently served as the strength and conditioning coach of the Gulf Giants in the fourth season of the UAE's ILT20.

He was the strength and conditioning coach of Afghanistan's men's team from January 2024 to December 2025 and earlier served as head of physical performance at the Bangladesh Cricket Board from March 2020 to January 2024.

A graduate of Anglia Ruskin University, Lee also worked as the strength and conditioning coach of Sri Lanka men's team between October 2016 and March 2020.

At the domestic level, he was the lead strength and conditioning trainer at Sussex County Cricket Club from March 2012 to September 2016, having earlier served in an assistant role from January 2010 to March 2012.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'After Rohit-Kohli, ODI cricket may ...'
'After Rohit-Kohli, ODI cricket may ...'
Runs, fitness, results ... yet Sarfaraz ignored
Runs, fitness, results ... yet Sarfaraz ignored
Why Jason Gillespie quit Pakistan job
Why Jason Gillespie quit Pakistan job
Gautam Gambhir enters 2026 hand in hand with...
Gautam Gambhir enters 2026 hand in hand with...
'Light Of My Life': Kohli Ushers In New Year With Anushka
'Light Of My Life': Kohli Ushers In New Year With Anushka

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

New Zealand Welcomes 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks Display in Auckland1:41

New Zealand Welcomes 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks...

2025 in a glance: A look back at PM Modi's proud moments- - -0:45

2025 in a glance: A look back at PM Modi's proud moments-...

India Welcomes 2026 with Fireworks and Nationwide Celebrations8:04

India Welcomes 2026 with Fireworks and Nationwide...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO