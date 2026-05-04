India women target another World Cup title

Driven by their recent triumph, the India Women's cricket team, led by experienced players and rising stars, is focused on rigorous preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup, aiming for further success on the global stage.

IMAGE: India Women's team will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on 14 June. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India Women's cricket team is highly motivated for the upcoming T20 World Cup after winning the 50-over tournament.

Consistent training and early preparation have been key to the team's strategy for the T20 World Cup.

Nandani Sharma has emerged as a key player for the India Women's cricket team, consistently performing well.

The absence of injured all-rounder Amanjot will be a significant challenge for the team.

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues spoke about the motivation driving the team as they gear up for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, following their historic triumph in the 50-over tournament at home last year.

Speaking at the IISM Degree Distribution Ceremony 2026, Jemimah, alongside head coach Amol Muzumdar, expressed the team's desire to build on their recent success.

"I think it's a bit of motivation now. Since we've won one, we want to win two," Jemimah said as quoted by ICC.

The team's preparation for the next World Cup, according to Jemimah, has been long and steady.

Consistent Training for T20 World Cup

"Our preparation has been strong. It didn't just begin after the squad announcement. Right after the 2025 World Cup, during our first series against Sri Lanka, coach Amol Muzumdar told us, 'This is where we start for the next World Cup.' So we've been preparing from day one," Jemimah shared, highlighting the importance of early and consistent training.

Emergence of Key Players

Jemimah also lauded Nandani, a player who has emerged as a key figure for the team. "Nandani has been fantastic for us," Jemimah remarked. "She proved herself not just in one game, but consistently across matches. With the experience in this squad, we're confident she'll flourish on the big stage."

As the Indian team continues their preparations, the confidence in their squad's ability, leadership under Muzumdar, and the presence of rising stars like Nandani suggest they are more focused than ever on achieving even greater success at the global level.

Impact of Amanjot's Absence

Amanjot has been a key figure in India's white-ball setup and played a crucial role in their 2025 triumph, making her absence in the UK a big blow, particularly given her value as a seam-bowling all-rounder.

"She is injured, and it is very difficult to replace somebody like Amanjot. She has been doing consistently well for India," Muzumdar said, a sentiment that was also echoed by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the press conference after the squad announcement.

"We will miss her for sure, but injuries are part of the game, and she has had a bad one, and she will be out of cricket for at least 4-5 months. I hope she recovers well and comes back stronger. She is difficult to replace, but that is the way it goes," he added.

T20 World Cup Group and Schedule

Placed in Group A alongside Australia, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on 14 June.

India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.