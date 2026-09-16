'Smriti Mandhana's extreme domination against spinners sets new benchmark'

Former India captain Anjum Chopra highlighted Smriti Mandhana's significantly improved power game and her 'extreme domination' against spinners as a crucial blueprint for aspiring young cricketers.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Smriti Mandhana's evolved power game and dominance against spinners serve as a blueprint for younger players in the rapidly changing women's T20 cricket.

Mandhana recently topped the all-time run charts across formats in the Women's Asia Cup T20, surpassing Mithali Raj.

Young Indian spinner Shree Charani has impressed Anjum Chopra with her consistency, making her a match-winner for India.

Chopra believes the women's game is evolving rapidly, requiring teams to adapt quickly to the demands of T20 cricket to remain top contenders.

India's batting mainstay Smriti Mandhana's evolved power game and her dominance against spinners offer a blueprint for younger players as women's T20 cricket continues to change rapidly, said former captain Anjum Chopra.

The left-hander cemented her place as one of the batting greats of women's cricket with her record-breaking feat recently.

Mandhana's blazing 124 off just 64 balls against Hong Kong in the Women's T20 Asia Cup which propelled her past two of the biggest names in women's cricket -- Mithali Raj and Meg Lanning -- as she became both the leading run-scorer and century-maker in women's international cricket.

Mandhana's Evolved Game

"What has become so nice to see is that in the last two years, two and a half years, how she has worked on her power game. How she is able to clear the boundary with such ease and confidence. That is such a heartening sign to see," Chopra told PTI in a conversation.

"Earlier, we were having a chat as to how the players need to improve. I think you don't need to go too very far, especially for a player who is there in the middle order or a younger player coming in.

"You look at how Smriti was playing T20 cricket two years earlier or 50-over cricket two years earlier and how she is playing T20 cricket now. I mean, extreme domination, especially against a spinner," Chopra added.

Shree Charani's Consistency

Chopra is also impressed with the evolution of young Indian spinner Shree Charani, saying her consistency has made her one of India's match-winners alongside Deepti Sharma and Mandhana.

"Very impressed with Shree Charani, obviously, from where she started in early 2025. Since the day that she has come in, she has only become better and better. And that's where we talk about consistency.

"I think, you look at Shree Charani and how consistent she has been. In England, where she started, when she played her first T20I series, she got 10 wickets and was player of the series. She went back to England and she played the World Cup, she got 14 wickets there," she said.

"I won't say stand next to her (Deepti), but at least follow Deepti. Because of just the sheer experience that Deepti has. But I think she is very good and delivered for India very nicely."

Evolving Women's Cricket

Chopra also feels the game is evolving rapidly and the ODI world champions will need to adapt quickly to the changing demands of T20 cricket if they are to remain among the world's best.

"The template of the women's game is slowly and steadily adapting to how the men's game has been played. And obviously, it's got to do with the power coming into the game.

"All I can see is that the game is moving very fast and if we have to become world beaters or stay consistent in this format, doing well or remaining at the top, obviously, those things have to be adapted very quickly," the former India batter noted.

Asia Cup Trophy Stance

The Asia Cup trophy impasse saw a repeat of last year's men's continental tournament, when the Indian team refused to collect the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs to lift their record-extending eighth Asia Cup title, but the players did not come out on the field for the post-tournament presentation ceremony.

For Chopra, the move was not a surprise, as both parties had made their positions clear well in advance.

"I wouldn't say that anybody was forced into doing that. Indian team's stance or BCCI's stance was very clear. The current ACC chairman has all the right to stand on the podium. He's the chairperson and all the others who were standing there.

"I don't think anybody was inappropriately thrusted into doing what they were doing at that point of time," she said.

"But it was a stance and I thought it was very nicely and peacefully played out. It wasn't like how it was in the men's game. It was well in advance communicated to the authorities."