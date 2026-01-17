HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Two debutants named in India women ODI squad for Australia tour

Two debutants named in India women ODI squad for Australia tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2026 23:28 IST

x

Harleen Deol, a part of the ODI set-up, has been dropped from the 16-member T20I squad.

Kamalini

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini earned maiden India ODI call-up for the upcoming series in Australia. Photograph: ANI Photo

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and batter Bharti Fulmali on Saturday returned to the Indian T20I squad while wicketkeeper G Kamalini and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma earned maiden ODI call-ups for the white-ball tour of Australia next month.

Kashvee Gautam was also added to the 15-member ODI squad, while pacer Arundhati Reddy and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav were dropped.

 

Harleen Deol, a part of the ODI set-up, has been dropped from the 16-member T20I squad.

Both the squads will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs on the white-ball tour between February 15 and March 1, with the one-off Test scheduled to run from March 6 to 9 in Perth.

The BCCI said in a statement that the Test squad will be announced later.

The T20Is will be played on February 15 (SCG), February 19 (Manuka Oval) and February 21 (Adelaide Oval), while the ODIs will be held on February 24 (ABF, Brisbane), February 27 (Bellerive Oval, Hobart) and March 1 (Bellerive Oval, Hobart).

T20I squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), G Kamalini (Wicketkeeper), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil.

ODI squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), G Kamalini (Wicketkeeper), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sportsmanship on display after India vs Bangla game!
Sportsmanship on display after India vs Bangla game!
U19 WC: India clinch a humdinger vs Bangladesh
U19 WC: India clinch a humdinger vs Bangladesh
Swap groups! BCB's new demand to end T20 WC standoff
Swap groups! BCB's new demand to end T20 WC standoff
EPL PIX: Man United stun City; Chelsea blank Brentford
EPL PIX: Man United stun City; Chelsea blank Brentford
Chinnaswamy Gets Greenlight To Host IPL Games
Chinnaswamy Gets Greenlight To Host IPL Games

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Amit Shah flies kite at International Kite Festival1:31

Amit Shah flies kite at International Kite Festival

Kashmir in Deep Freeze: Tourists Embrace the Winter Magic of Dal Lake2:07

Kashmir in Deep Freeze: Tourists Embrace the Winter Magic...

Coimbatore celebrates Mattu Pongal with Joy, Tradition, and Festive Enthusiasm3:31

Coimbatore celebrates Mattu Pongal with Joy, Tradition,...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO