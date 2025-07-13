HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India women lose 5th England T20I, but win series 3-2

India women lose 5th England T20I, but win series 3-2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
July 13, 2025 11:43 IST

Shafali Verma's 75 in vain as India lose fifth T20I by five wickets on last ball.

Shafali Verma

IMAGE: Shafali Verma’s 75 off 41 balls wasn’t enough to get India’s women over the line in the fifth T20I against England in Birmingham on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

A historic maiden women's T20 series victory over England already assured, India failed to end the series on a high, losing the inconsequential fifth and final match by five wickets in a last-ball thriller, in Birmingham, on Saturday.

India, however, won the series 3-2.

India rode on Shafali Verma's quickfire 75 to put up 167 for 7. England chased the target down on the last ball, with five wickets to spare.

Sent in to bat, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana started on an aggressive note, hitting Em Arlott for consecutive boundaries in the opening over before perishing on the last delivery, caught by Linsey Smith at point while trying to pull a short delivery.

 

Jemimah Rodrigues too didn't last long, departing an over later, bowled by Smith.

Shafali Verma (75) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (15) then stitched 66 runs off 43 balls for the third wicket to take India forward before the latter was cleaned up by off-spinner Charlie Dean (3/23).

Next in, Harleen Deol too failed to make a mark, out LBW to Sophie Ecclestone (2/28).

Shafali, on the other hand, was going great guns by dealing in boundaries to notch up her 75 off just 41 balls. She hit 13 boundaries and a six.

In the seventh over Shafali was particularly severe on medium pacer Issy Wong, hitting the bowler for three boundaries and a six to pick up 20 runs. She played her shots all around the ground, the straight drive over the bowler's head standing out.

Shafali brought up her fifty off just 23 balls, the second joint-fastest by an Indian woman in WT20s, when she smashed Ecclestone over the covers for four.

Dean finally got the prized scalp of Shafali in the 14th over when Maia Bouchier took a brilliant diving catch at long on with India 111 for 5.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh struck a 16-ball 24, while Radha Yadav hit a run-a-ball 14 as India got 56 runs off last 41 balls.

Chasing, openers Sophia Dunkley (46 off 30) and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (56 off 37) gave England a flying start, sharing a 101-run stand in just 10.4 overs to set the tone.

India staged a comeback by dismissing both Dunkley and Wyatt-Hodge in quick succession but skipper Tammy Beaumont (30) and Bouchier (16) ensured a win.

There was a slight scare for England in the final over when they needed six runs.

Right-arm pacer Arundhati Reddy (2/47) picked up two wickets in the last over -- first disturbing Beaumont's stumps with a slower delivery and then dismissing Amy Jones, caught by Radha a ball later with England still needing 5 off 3 balls.

But Ecclestone and Paige Scholfield held their nerves to take England home.

India and England will now engage in a three-match ODI series, starting July 16 at Southampton.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
