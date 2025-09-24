HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India women focus on fielding ahead of World Cup

India women focus on fielding ahead of World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 24, 2025 20:58 IST

x

Women's cricket world Cup

IMAGE: India head into the World Cup with Smrit Mandhana in red-hot form. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India cricketers focused on fielding, an area that needs major improvement, in their first training session ahead of the Women's World Cup beginning at home on September 30.

A short one-minute BCCI video of the session showed the squad starting with a football-style passing warm-up before moving on to intense catching and throwing drills.

The bulk of the training was devoted to fielding as the players were seen hitting the stumps from close range, executing sharp picks and throws, and feeding the ball quickly to the wicketkeeper in simulated match situations.

They were found wanting in the fielding department in the recent home series against Australia which they lost 1-2.

 

The mood in the camp looked vibrant as India prepared for the ODI showpiece which begins with the clash against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30.

Chasing an elusive title, two-time runners-up India head into the World Cup with Mandhana in red-hot form.

The left-hander piled up 300 runs against Australia at an astounding average of 100, including a blistering 50-ball century in Delhi that became the second-fastest hundred in women's ODIs, behind only Meg Lanning's 45-ball effort in 2012-13.

Her knock came in a high-scoring decider where nearly 800 runs were scored. Chasing Australia's 412, Mandhana's fireworks kept India in the hunt before they fell 43 runs short to concede the series.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Tab dekh lenge': Shaheen hits back at SKY's taunt
'Tab dekh lenge': Shaheen hits back at SKY's taunt
Big blow for India A as Prasidh Krishna retires hurt
Big blow for India A as Prasidh Krishna retires hurt
Youth ODI: Suryavanshi blitz fires India to series win
Youth ODI: Suryavanshi blitz fires India to series win
Suryavanshi smashes sixes world record in Youth ODIs
Suryavanshi smashes sixes world record in Youth ODIs
Happy 75th Birthday Jimmy! The Ultimate Comeback Man!
Happy 75th Birthday Jimmy! The Ultimate Comeback Man!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Reshma's Chicken Onion Pakoras

webstory image 2

Mohanlal's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

World's Most Visited Cities Of 2024

VIDEOS

Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma to Play Maa Sita in RamLeela2:16

Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma to Play Maa Sita...

Macron calls Trump after motorcade blocks his car1:58

Macron calls Trump after motorcade blocks his car

Georgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat on the Streets of Bandra!0:52

Georgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat on the Streets of Bandra!

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV