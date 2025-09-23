HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India women fined after ODI series defeat vs Australia

India women fined after ODI series defeat vs Australia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 23, 2025 12:20 IST

x

India women's team

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, said ICC in a media release. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

The Indian women's cricket team was on Tuesday fined 10 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the third ODI in Delhi.

Hosts India suffered a 43-run defeat despite Smriti Mandhana's blazing 125-run knock to concede the series 1-2 to Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

G S Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed

the sanction as India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

 

"India captain Harmanpreet Kaur pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," it added.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Janani Narayanan, third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan and fourth umpire Vrinda Rathi. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

India face spin test in fiery Bangladesh clash
India face spin test in fiery Bangladesh clash
'If You Mess With Us, We Won't Let It Go'
'If You Mess With Us, We Won't Let It Go'
Shreyas quits India A captaincy hours before Aus game
Shreyas quits India A captaincy hours before Aus game
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
ICC Must BAN Sahibzada Farhan For Gun Gesture!
ICC Must BAN Sahibzada Farhan For Gun Gesture!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Top Oil-Consuming Countries In 2024

webstory image 2

World's Most Visited Cities Of 2024

webstory image 3

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

VIDEOS

Surbhi Chandna Spotted with Husband Karan1:10

Surbhi Chandna Spotted with Husband Karan

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins tree plantation drive in Shalimar Bagh2:34

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins tree plantation drive in...

Amit Shah participates in Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at ISKCON Temple1:19

Amit Shah participates in Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at ISKCON...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV