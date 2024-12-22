News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » India win women's Under-19 T20 Asia Cup

India win women's Under-19 T20 Asia Cup

Source: PTI
December 22, 2024 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's players pose with their medals and the trophy after beating Bangladesh in the final of the Under-19 women's Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

IMAGE: India's players pose with their medals and the trophy after beating Bangladesh in the final of the Under-19 women's Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI women/X

Opener G Trisha produced a doughty fifty before the left-arm troika of Ayushi Shukla, Sonam Yadav and Parunika Sisodia spun a web around Bangladesh’s batters as India scored a 41-run victory to emerge champions in the inaugural Women's T20 Under-19 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

On a spongy pitch, Trisha's 52 off 47 balls (5x4, 2x6) guided India to 117 for 7, but the Indian spinners cut through the Bangladesh line-up, bundling them out for 76 in 18.3 overs.

 

The biggest partnership in the Indian innings, in fact in the match itself, was between Trisha and her skipper Nikki Prasad — a 41-run alliance for the fourth wicket.

India’s batters struggled against pacer Farjana Easmin, who took four wickets.

Despite that, India were restricted to a below-par total, and Bangladesh seemed well on track for victory once they reached 44 for 2 in the seventh over.

However, Ayushi (3/17), Sonam (2/13) and Parunika (2/12) took over then and Bangladesh lost their remaining eight wickets for a mere 32 runs.

Brief scores:

India 117/7 in 20 overs (G Trisha 52; Farjana Easmin 4/32) beat Bangladesh 76 all out in 18.3 overs (Juairiya Ferdous 22; Ayushi Shukla 3/17, Sonam Yadav 2/13, Parunika Sisodia 2/12) by 41 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will King Kohli recreate magic of 2014 at MCG?
Will King Kohli recreate magic of 2014 at MCG?
SEE: Bowlers Prep Hard For 4th Test
SEE: Bowlers Prep Hard For 4th Test
Rohit's knee injury not serious, says pacer Akash Deep
Rohit's knee injury not serious, says pacer Akash Deep
Mohali: Under-construction building collapses, 2 dead
Mohali: Under-construction building collapses, 2 dead
Will King Kohli recreate magic of 2014 at MCG?
Will King Kohli recreate magic of 2014 at MCG?
Students sent bomb threats to schools to defer exams
Students sent bomb threats to schools to defer exams
UP: Shivling 'found' near graveyard, police deployed
UP: Shivling 'found' near graveyard, police deployed

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
'Kohli Writing Final Chapter Of Story'
'Kohli Writing Final Chapter Of Story'
Why Travis Is A 'Headache' For India
Why Travis Is A 'Headache' For India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances