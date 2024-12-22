India win women's Under-19 T20 Asia Cup

IMAGE: India's players pose with their medals and the trophy after beating Bangladesh in the final of the Under-19 women's Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI women/X

Opener G Trisha produced a doughty fifty before the left-arm troika of Ayushi Shukla, Sonam Yadav and Parunika Sisodia spun a web around Bangladesh’s batters as India scored a 41-run victory to emerge champions in the inaugural Women's T20 Under-19 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

On a spongy pitch, Trisha's 52 off 47 balls (5x4, 2x6) guided India to 117 for 7, but the Indian spinners cut through the Bangladesh line-up, bundling them out for 76 in 18.3 overs.

The biggest partnership in the Indian innings, in fact in the match itself, was between Trisha and her skipper Nikki Prasad — a 41-run alliance for the fourth wicket.

India’s batters struggled against pacer Farjana Easmin, who took four wickets.

Despite that, India were restricted to a below-par total, and Bangladesh seemed well on track for victory once they reached 44 for 2 in the seventh over.

However, Ayushi (3/17), Sonam (2/13) and Parunika (2/12) took over then and Bangladesh lost their remaining eight wickets for a mere 32 runs.

Brief scores:

India 117/7 in 20 overs (G Trisha 52; Farjana Easmin 4/32) beat Bangladesh 76 all out in 18.3 overs (Juairiya Ferdous 22; Ayushi Shukla 3/17, Sonam Yadav 2/13, Parunika Sisodia 2/12) by 41 runs.