India Win 1st Test: Where Do They Stand In WTC Race?

India's Test victory against Sri Lanka has boosted their World Test Championship points percentage, yet their qualification for the final now hinges on winning almost every remaining match in a highly competitive global cricket landscape.

IMAGE: India celebrate their win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India's victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test improved their WTC points percentage to 53.33.

Despite the convincing win, India remains fifth in the WTC points table, facing a demanding qualification path.

Bangladesh's recent upset win against Australia has further complicated India's WTC final aspirations.

India must win nearly all of their remaining eight Tests, including series against New Zealand and Australia, to secure a spot in the final.

All-rounder Manav Suthar delivered a match-winning performance in the Galle Test.

All-rounder Manav Suthar produced a match-winning spell as India secured a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka on the fifth day of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Chasing 372 for victory on a deteriorating final-day surface, Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 206. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva fought hard with a 151-ball 59, while Sonal Dinusha followed up his first-innings century with an 84.

WTC Standings Update

Despite the convincing win, India remained fifth in the WTC points table. Their points percentage (PCT), however, improved from 48.15 to 53.33. Sri Lanka stayed sixth, with their PCT falling to 33.33.

India's position did not change because Bangladesh, currently fourth in the standings, stunned Australia in the opening Test of their series in Darwin last week.

India's Challenging Road Ahead

With the second Test against Sri Lanka beginning in Colombo on August 23, India have seven more Tests to play after this match. But with four defeats already in their 10 Tests in the current cycle, there is little room left for mistakes for Shubman Gill's side.

After the Sri Lanka series, India will travel to New Zealand for two Tests in November. They will then finish their WTC campaign at home against Australia in a five-Test series next year, before the IPL window.

Qualification Scenarios

The road to the WTC final is now a steep one. India realistically need to win almost every Test they have left, particularly after Bangladesh's historic victory over Australia.

If India win seven of their remaining eight Tests, they would finish with a PCT of 68.52. Even six wins and two defeats would leave them on 62.96.

Those calculations, however, assume India are not docked any penalty points. For Gill and his team, the message is clear: every Test from here on carries enormous weight.