India will have advantage over Pakistan in CT: Bhajji

'Arshdeep, Shami can make impact in Bumrah's absence'

IMAGE: India will adjust better to conditions in Dubai, feels Harbhajan Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes India has an advantage in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, underlining that familiarity with Dubai's pitches will give them an edge over Pakistan in their much-anticipated clash.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The hype is being created regarding the India-Pakistan match...the team that is going to adjust better with the pitch will get a better result...India has an advantage, it will play all its matches in Dubai so it will have an idea about the pitch and conditions. Overall, I feel the Indian team is better than the Pakistan team and the result will be in favour of India."

The former Indian bowler also stressed that while no one can replace Jasprit Bumrah, his absence provides an opportunity for others like Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami to step up, take responsibility, and prove themselves.

"When a player like Bumrah is not playing, someone else has to step up and take responsibility. No one can truly replace Bumrah, but his absence creates an opportunity for others to showcase their abilities. Players like Arshdeep and Shami have a chance to make an impact and prove themselves," he added.