Shreyas Iyer highlights bowling failures as India miss T20I series win vs Windies

India's T20I series against West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw, prompting captain Shreyas Iyer to reflect on bowling performances and look ahead to the upcoming New Zealand tour.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Shai Hope pose with the trophy after the India vs West Indies T20I series ended in a 2-2 draw. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India captain Shreyas Iyer believes better bowling in two lost games could have changed the T20I series outcome against West Indies.

The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies concluded in a 2-2 draw after the final game was called off due to rain.

West Indies captain Shai Hope highlighted his team's progress and determination, noting they were close to a series win in India.

Iyer advised bench player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to remain consistent, assuring him of future opportunities given India's strong opening pair.

The Indian team is scheduled to travel to New Zealand on Sunday for a five-match series commencing on October 22.

India captain Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said the result of the five-match T20I series against the West Indies could have been different had they bowled better in two games they lost.

The series ended at 2-2 after the fifth and final T20I was called off due to rain.

Iyer's Series Reflection

"It could have been different considering we would have bowled better in the second and fourth game. Credit where it is due, they batted well. The way (Shai) Hope batted throughout the series."

Asked what he tells someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who warmed the bench during the series, Iyer said: "I just keep telling him you will get the opportunity, if you be consistent about your processes, you have to wait sometimes, we have got two fantastic openers, that's the conversation we have been having with Vaibhav."

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West Indies' Progress and Upcoming Tour

India fly all the way to New Zealand on Sunday for a five-match series beginning in Christchurch on October 22.

West Indies captain Shai Hope said his team was determined to win the series.

"We were very close (to a series win in India). Something that we haven't done in 20-plus years. We are certainly progressing. The success does not mean series win.

"The way we played cricket, guys stepping up at different points. You still have to have that self-belief even if you have not scored for the last 4-5 games, my process never changes and I think I prepare well enough," said Hope on his prolific run in India.