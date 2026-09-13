India vs West Indies ODIs: K L Rahul Likely Vice-Captain; Pant Vs Jurel For Keeper Slot

'It is a choice between Pant and Jurel. Obviously, the head coach and captain's point of view would be important.'

IMAGE: K L Rahul with Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI

Senior batter K L Rahul is set to be named India's vice-captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting on September 27.

Shubman Gill-led India will take on West Indies in a three-match series starting in Thiruvananthapuram, with the remaining two matches to be held at Guwahati (September 30) and Mullanpur (October 3).

The team for the West Indies series along with Irani Cup is scheduled to be picked in Delhi on September 16, a day after the second T20I against Afghanistan. The match will be attended by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Interestingly, this selection meeting will be Agarkar's last assignment in his stipulated contract period which ends on October 4.

He is eligible for one more year's extension but as of now BCCI has been tight-lipped about Agarkar's future.

It is understood that with the Asian Games coinciding with ODI against the West Indies, regular 50-overs vice captain Shreyas Iyer wouldn't be available as he will be in Japan, leading the T20 squad.

Pant Vs Jurel

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Dhruv Jurel will battle for the second wicketkeeper's slot behind Rahul for the West Indies ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

With Ishan Kishan also on Asian Games duty, there will be debate on the second wicketkeeper's slot behind Rahul.

The choice is between Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel.

"It is a choice between Pant and Jurel. Obviously, the head coach and captain's point of view would be important," a BCCI source told PTI.

It is understood that in case Pant is not selected as second keeper, then he would be leading the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup against Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar.

In case Pant is picked for India, then Jurel might lead the Rest of India. He recently led India A in Sri Lanka.

No seam bowling all-rounder in horizon

The national selectors might have a tough time in picking a seam bowling all-rounder for ODIs unless Hardik Pandya is declared fit.

Hardik, who has been picked for India A, is expected to be fit to play competitive white ball cricket from September 20 as per PTI's sources in BCCI Centre of Excellence.

"The selectors picked Hardik for India A one dayers scheduled from October 6 in Puducherry. However, the West Indies ODIs will end on October 3. It will be interesting if Hardik will be selected for West Indies ODIs," the source said.

The pace attack though features a sorted combination with Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav all fit and available.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to be selected in absence of Shreyas Iyer.

Loads of fringe players injured

Injuries to a lot of fringe players are also making the process difficult for the selection committee, which is facing paucity of all-rounder options.

Right now, the list of injured players include Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Mohsin Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana and Shahbaz Ahmed who are all unavailable for selection either for the senior, A team or Irani Cup.

All these players will be undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE in Bengaluru.

Sarfaraz, Doseja, Sangwan for Irani Cup

Mumbai domestic stalwart Sarfaraz Khan, who wasn't picked for India A Tests versus Australia A, is likely to be picked for Rest of India.

Delhi youngsters Sanat Sangwan and Ayush Doseja, who were among top three run getters in Ranji Trophy, are expected to be a part of RoI side along with Ravichandran Smaran.