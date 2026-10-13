India vs West Indies 4th T20I: India Eye Series Win in Hyderabad

India face West Indies in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad, needing one more win to seal the series as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan lead the batting charge.

IMAGE: Bouyed by their win in the 3rd T20I in Indore, Shreyas Iyer's India will look to seal the series against West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India needs a victory in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad to seal the five-match series, currently leading 2-1.

The Indian top order, featuring Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, has been in exceptional form, ensuring the middle order faces less pressure.

West Indies batters like Sherfane Rutherford and Shai Hope have performed strongly, but the team needs a more disciplined bowling attack to contain India's scoring.

The Hyderabad pitch is expected to be a high-scoring one, with an average first-innings score of around 209 in recent IPL matches.

Both teams possess powerful hitters, setting the stage for another run-heavy encounter, with India's bowlers needing to maintain discipline.

India's marauding batters would be eyeing another run feast against a West Indian attack that would have to do more than just be defensive when the two sides clash in the potentially series-deciding fourth T20 International in Hyderabad on Wednesday. India need a win to seal the five-match rubber by going 3-1 up, while the West Indies would be desperate to draw level at 2-2 to keep the series alive. The battle on the ground is once again expected to be decided predominantly by the power-hitters in both sides. The hosts will bank on their in-form top order.

India's Batting Prowess

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan are in top form and scored big in Indore. Photograph: BCCI/X

The trio of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan has come good in turns to ensure that the Indian middle order has not been put under too much pressure in the series so far. Abhishek smashed 69 off just 30 balls in the third T20I in Indore, striking six fours and five sixes to help India post a winning 223-run total.

The only concern for the home team would be a relative lack of game time for the middle order due to the top three's brilliant run. The likes of Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir would have to be up for the challenge in case the top three have an off day, especially in a scenario where the team is chasing a big target.

West Indies' Challenge

IMAGE: Despite trailing, the West Indies have proved to be no walkovers in this series. Photograph: BCCI

The West Indies, on the other hand, have been struggling to find a way to contain the Indian juggernaut. If it was skipper Shreyas Iyer, who took the lung-opener from them with his maiden T20I hundred, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan proved to be difficult to handle in the second game that the visitors eventually won.

Abhishek dominated the proceedings in the third game and all-rounder Shamar Springer had no hesitation in acknowledging that his team had no option but to adopt a defensive approach against the on-song opener.

"...I guess our plan B is to just be as defensive as possible and try to make him get singles and twos," Springer had said, admitting how hard it is to stop Abhishek once he gets going.

For the Caribbeans, opener Sherfane Rutherford has had a terrific series, averaging over 57 for his 172 runs thus far at a brilliant strike rate of 189. He has smacked 12 sixes in three games and is the leading run-getter in the rubber. Skipper Shai Hope too has led by example and amassed 159 runs at a strike of 182 to make sure that the team's reputation of being a T20 batting powerhouse remains intact. The visitors have hardly been a pushover despite their lower ranking but they would need a stronger all-round performance to upstage the reigning world champions on home turf.

Key Players and Pitch Conditions

Nonetheless, India's bowling attack will have to remain disciplined as the West Indies batting unit has shown that it is capable of chasing big totals. The team demonstrated its abilities quite well in the second T20 in Ranchi, where it chased down India's 249 in 18.3 overs thanks to Hope's 45-ball 102.

In Indore, Shimron Hetmyer (43) and Kamil Pooran (42), and Springer (35 not out) brought the West Indies close before Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul helped India seal the contest. Spinner Naman Dhir also impressed with figures of two for 39, providing India with another useful bowling option.

The batters in both dugouts would be eager to take the field at Hyderabad, which recorded an average first-innings score of around 209 across seven IPL matches in this year. Dew, however, is not expected to be a big factor under lights, and the teams will need to assess the conditions on the day before deciding their approach at the toss.

Abhishek, Kishan and Nitish will likely enjoy being in familiar surroundings. India's last T20I at the venue was against Bangladesh in 2024, when they registered a 133-run victory after posting a record 297 for six. Samson struck 111 off 47 balls in that game and he would be eager to smash another big knock come Wednesday.

Squads for the Decider

Teams (from): India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Naman Dhir, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav. West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Jewel Andrew (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie. Match starts at 7PM IST.

For the Caribbeans, opener Sherfane Rutherford has had a terrific series, averaging over 57 for his 172 runs thus far at a brilliant strike rate of 189. He has smacked 12 sixes in three games and is the leading run-getter in the rubber. Skipper Shai Hope too has led by example and amassed 159 runs at a strike of 182 to make sure that the team's reputation of being a T20 batting powerhouse remains intact. The visitors have hardly been a pushover despite their lower ranking but they would need a stronger all-round performance to upstage the reigning world champions on home turf.