Dew could be a game-changer in Ranchi T20I as Ishan Kishan preps for homecoming

As India looks to take a commanding 2-0 lead against West Indies in the second T20I, the dew factor is set to play a crucial role in Ranchi, alongside a batting-friendly pitch and the highly anticipated homecoming of local star Ishan Kishan.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan obliged fans with selfies and autographs on arriving in Ranchi on Thursday, ahead of the 2nd T20I against the West Indies. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Dew is expected to play a significant role in the second T20I in Ranchi, potentially making bowling difficult later in the evening and increasing the importance of the toss.

The pitch at JSCA Stadium is anticipated to be a good batting surface, aligning with India's batting-heavy lineup as they aim for a 2-0 series lead.

India secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the series opener, with captain Shreyas Iyer scoring his maiden T20I century.

The JSCA Stadium is expected to be at its 38,000 capacity, with high demand for tickets leading to black market resales.

Local attention will be on Jharkhand's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who received a warm welcome ahead of his return to his home ground.

Dew could play a major role in the second T20I in Ranchi on Friday, with the toss likely to assume added importance as an early winter chill settles over the city. A thick layer of dew was visible along the sidelines during India's practice session, raising the prospect of difficult bowling conditions later in the evening and making the toss potentially crucial. The pitch is expected to be another good batting surface as the batting-loaded India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after their emphatic eight-wicket win in the opener.

Series Context and Pitch Conditions

Spinners had their way as India bowled out West Indies for 171 before chasing down the target in under 15 overs, with captain Shreyas Iyer smashing an unbeaten hundred, his maiden century in the format.

High Demand for Tickets and Local Hero

The JSCA Stadium is expected to be packed to its 38,000 capacity, with tickets reportedly being resold at almost twice their original price in the black market. "I bought tickets worth Rs 3,500 and sold them for Rs 6,000. It was a good income," an autorickshaw driver said.

Ranchi has not hosted a T20I since January 2023, when New Zealand ended India's three-match winning streak at the ground with a 21-run victory. New Zealand defended 176/6 to restrict Hardik Pandya's India to 155/9, although the hosts went on to win the three-match series 2-1. The last international match at the venue was an ODI between India and South Africa in November 2025. For local fans, however, much of the attention will be on Ishan Kishan. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter, who scored only four in the 2023 T20I against New Zealand, received a warm homecoming on Thursday, with fans queuing up for selfies and autographs. Kishan was happy to oblige, adding to the anticipation around his return to his home ground.