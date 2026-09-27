Home  » Cricket » Virat Kohli Beats Tendulkar To 15,000 Runs In ODIs

Virat Kohli Beats Tendulkar To 15,000 Runs In ODIs

By REDIFF CRICKET September 27, 2026 20:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Virat Kohli has etched his name in history, becoming only the second player after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to cross the 15,000-run mark in One Day Internationals.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing 15,000 runs in ODIs during the first against West Indies on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli became the second player in ODI history to reach 15,000 runs, following Sachin Tendulkar.
  • Kohli achieved this milestone in his 303rd innings, significantly faster than Tendulkar's 377 innings.
  • He also surpassed Tendulkar in terms of balls faced, reaching 15,000 runs in 15,950 deliveries compared to Tendulkar's 17,528.
  • Kohli scored his 80th ODI fifty during the match, his 46th in a run chase, demonstrating his consistent form.
 

Virat Kohli continued his record-breaking run in ODIs, becoming only the second player after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to complete 15,000 runs in the 50-overs format during the first match against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.

He brought up the landmark in the 29th over, with a boundary off pacer Alzarri Joseph which took his score to 65 from 48 balls.

Kohli beat Tendulkar to the 15,000-run mark in ODIs, achieving the feat in his 303rd innings as compared to the latter's 377 innings.

In terms of balls taken to get to the record, Kohli is also faster with 15,950 deliveries against Tendulkar's 17,528 deliveries.

Kohli's Dominant Form

Kohli looked in supreme touch with the bat, racing to his fifty from just 40 balls to once again spearhead India's run chase.

This is his 80th fifty in ODIs -- his 46th in a run chase. He also holds the record of most centuries in ODIs (54).

More News Coverage

Virat KohliTendulkarODIThiruvananthapuramAlzarri Joseph

More From Rediff

Rohit-Gill or Jaiswal? Coach reveals India's ODI plan

Rohit-Gill or Jaiswal? Coach reveals India's ODI plan
Big blow for Australia as Inglis suffers finger fracture

Big blow for Australia as Inglis suffers finger fracture
Kohli Confirms 2027 World Cup Will Be His Last

Kohli Confirms 2027 World Cup Will Be His Last

Related Stories

Kuldeep Yadav Shines As India Restricts West Indies To 295 In 1st ODI

Kuldeep Yadav Shines As India Restricts West Indies To 295 In 1st ODI

Quick Links

India

Web Stories

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Arrives September 26

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Arrives September 26
OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives

OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives
World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026