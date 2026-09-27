Virat Kohli Beats Tendulkar To 15,000 Runs In ODIs

Virat Kohli has etched his name in history, becoming only the second player after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to cross the 15,000-run mark in One Day Internationals.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing 15,000 runs in ODIs during the first against West Indies on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli became the second player in ODI history to reach 15,000 runs, following Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli achieved this milestone in his 303rd innings, significantly faster than Tendulkar's 377 innings.

He also surpassed Tendulkar in terms of balls faced, reaching 15,000 runs in 15,950 deliveries compared to Tendulkar's 17,528.

Kohli scored his 80th ODI fifty during the match, his 46th in a run chase, demonstrating his consistent form.

Virat Kohli continued his record-breaking run in ODIs, becoming only the second player after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to complete 15,000 runs in the 50-overs format during the first match against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.

He brought up the landmark in the 29th over, with a boundary off pacer Alzarri Joseph which took his score to 65 from 48 balls.

Kohli beat Tendulkar to the 15,000-run mark in ODIs, achieving the feat in his 303rd innings as compared to the latter's 377 innings.

In terms of balls taken to get to the record, Kohli is also faster with 15,950 deliveries against Tendulkar's 17,528 deliveries.

Kohli's Dominant Form

Kohli looked in supreme touch with the bat, racing to his fifty from just 40 balls to once again spearhead India's run chase.

This is his 80th fifty in ODIs -- his 46th in a run chase. He also holds the record of most centuries in ODIs (54).