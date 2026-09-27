Kohli, Rohit Chase Tendulkar's ODI Records

Batting greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are poised to achieve several significant career milestones and break long-standing records, including some held by Sachin Tendulkar, in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma boast of a good record against West Indies in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli is just 59 runs short of becoming the second player to reach 15,000 ODI runs, potentially becoming the fastest to achieve this landmark.

Kohli is also eyeing Sachin Tendulkar's records for most international centuries at home (currently 41, needs two more) and most ODI runs at home (currently 6,867, needs 110 more).

Rohit Sharma is 105 runs away from becoming the third Indian batter to cross the 12,000-run mark in ODIs.

Rohit needs 135 runs to become only the fourth opener and second Indian after Tendulkar to score 10,000 runs as an opener in ODIs.

Sunday's first India vs West Indies One-Day International at Thiruvananthapuram will see the iconic duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, now ODI-exclusive legends, begin their chase for several milestones and career-defining records ahead of next year's 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Both Rohit and Kohli boast of strong numbers against West Indies in ODIs.

Kohli's Pursuit of 15,000 ODI Runs

Kohli, India's second-highest ODI run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), is just 59 runs short of becoming only the second player to complete the landmark of 15,000 ODI runs.

He has scored 14,941 runs in 314 matches at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties, with a best score of 183. He could also become the fastest to reach the landmark in this series.

The countdown to the 100-century mark continues for Kohli and his legion of fans, with the 37-year-old's currently tally boasting of 85 centuries across the three formats. With nine centuries already in 41 innings against West Indies, a century or two, even a hat-trick (which he has done before against them) cannot be ruled out.

Thiruvananthapuram is the perfect place to start the series for Kohli, where he enjoys a superb record in ODIs. In two matches played at this venue, the batting great has scored 199 runs without being dismissed including an entertaining knock of 166 not out from 110 balls (with 13 fours and eight sixes) against Sri Lanka in January 2023.

Kohli, with 59 centuries in List A cricket, also needs two more centuries to break Tendulkar's all-time record of 60 hundreds. This will further strengthen Kohli's legacy as a batter in the 50-over format, which he has dominated from state to international level.

Most Centuries At Home

Kohli is also eyeing another Tendulkar's record.

He currently has 41 international centuries at home, needing two more tons to break his former team-mates's record of 42 centuries at home.

He could also break a third Tendulkar record for the most ODI runs at home. Tendulkar amassed 6,976 runs in 164 matches, while Kohli has 6,867 runs in 130 matches (127 innings) at an average of 62.42, with 27 centuries and 36 fifties.

In six innings in ODIs this year, Kohli has scored 384 runs at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of over 106, with a century and three fifties.

Rohit's Impending Milestones

On the other hand, Rohit, currently India's third-highest ODI run-getter, is just 105 runs short of becoming the third Indian batter to touch the 12,000-run mark in ODIs, after Kohli (14,941 runs) and Tendulkar (18,426 runs).

So far, in 288 ODIs and 280 innings, Rohit has scored 11,895 runs at an average of 48.95, with 34 centuries and 62 sixes, including a world record best score of 264.

As an opener, Rohit is set for another big milestone. He needs just 135 runs to become only the fourth opener (and the second Indian after Tendulkar) to score 10,000 runs as an opener in ODIs.

Currently, he has scored 9,865 runs in 201 matches at an average of 54.5, with 32 centuries and 49 fifties. After initial years of middle-order struggle, this new record will solidify Rohit's legacy as an all-time great opener.

Tendulkar is at the top with 15,310 runs in 344 matches and 340 innings at an average of 48.29, with 45 centuries and 72 fifties, including a best score of 200 not out.

In nine ODIs this year, Rohit has scored 379 runs at an average of 42.11 with a strike rate of 99.21, with a century and a fifty in nine innings. His last knock was the 138 against England at Lord's.