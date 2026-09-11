Women's T20 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan, set up final date with India

Get ready for an exciting Women's Asia Cup final as dominant India, eyeing a record eighth title, prepare to face defending champions Sri Lanka in a highly anticipated rematch.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari during their 67-run fifth-wicket stand against Pakistan in the Women's T20 Asia Cup semifinal in Dubai on Friday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Key Points India and Sri Lanka will contest the Women's Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the semifinal, recovering from 33/4 to chase 131.

Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari were crucial in Sri Lanka's semifinal recovery.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is aiming for a record-extending eighth Women's Asia Cup title.

Sri Lanka, the defending champions, had previously beaten India in the 2024 final to win their first title.

• SCORECARD

India will face defending champions Sri Lanka in a repeat of last edition's final in the Women's Asia Cup summit clash in Dubai on Sunday after the holders notched a four-wicket win over Pakistan on Friday.

Sri Lanka Secure Final Berth Against India

Chasing a target of 131, Sri Lanka overcame some anxious moments to seal the win with eight balls to spare.

From being 33/4 in 6.2 overs, Sri Lanka's recovery was led by Harshitha Samarawickrama (36 off 31 balls) and Kavisha Dilhari (33 off 33), who shared a 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana (4/32) dismissed both batters in one over, leaving Sri Lanka at 109/6 and needing 22 runs from the last three overs.

Nilakshika Silva (13 not out) and Kaushini Nuthyangana (14 not out) then held their nerve to complete the chase.

Sent into bat, Pakistan were reduced to 52/4 inside 10 overs but skipper Sana's unbeaten 47 (36 balls) helped them recover and post 130/5.

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India Set Sights on 8th Title

Hosts Sri Lanka had defeated India by eight wickets in the final of the 2024 edition to claim their maiden Asia Cup title.

They will now face Harmanpreet Kaur's side, who are eyeing a record-extending eighth title.

India have enjoyed a dominant run in the tournament, winning four matches in a row.

They topped the group stage with three wins before defeating Bangladesh by 40 runs in the semifinal.