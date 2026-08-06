India's Batters Face Crucial Spin Test in Sri Lanka Warm-up

As India prepares for its two-Test series against Sri Lanka, a crucial three-day warm-up fixture in Colombo will test Shubman Gill's squad, particularly the batting unit, against the challenging spin conditions expected on the island.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill speaks to the India team at practice on Thursday, ahead of their warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India's batting unit will use the three-day warm-up match against a Sri Lanka XI to address their vulnerability against spin bowling, a weakness exposed in recent home Test series.

The fixture offers a vital opportunity for Indian batters, including Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, to acclimatise to turning Sri Lankan pitches and match conditions.

Only three members of the current squad (KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav) have prior Test experience in Sri Lanka, making the warm-up essential for the team's overall acclimatisation.

The bowling attack, led by Mohammed Siraj in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, will also benefit from adapting to local conditions, especially the relatively inexperienced Test players.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasised preparation over results for the warm-up, focusing on ticking all boxes to be ready for the first Test in Galle on August 15.

Indian batters will be keen to fine-tune their skills against spin during a three-day warm-up match against a local Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club here on Friday as they gear up for a two-match Test series against the Islanders next week.

This will be India's first ICC World Test Championship assignment since the disastrous 0-2 home defeat to South Africa in December last year.

Addressing Spin Vulnerability

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant bats in the nets on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Quality spin proved to be India's Achilles Heel against New Zealand and South Africa at home recently, and the challenge will not be any different against Sri Lanka.

The Islanders have a capable unit of tweakers, particularly in home conditions, and thus this warm-up match assumes massive importance for Indian batters ahead of the first Test at Galle on August 15.

Some frontline batters like skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal had started preparations against spin at home before their departure to Colombo.

Acclimatisation for the Squad

The three-day match will give them valuable first-hand idea about local conditions, and it is important because many of them are playing the red-ball format for the first time on these shores.

India's last Test series in Sri Lanka was in 2017, and the team composition has undergone vast changes in the last decade.

In fact, only Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in this squad have appeared in Test matches in Sri Lanka.

Bowling Unit's Opportunity

IMAGE: Indian pacer Auqib Nabi at practice. Photograph: BCCI/X

In the absence of an injured Jasprit Bumrah, pacer Mohammed Siraj will be India's bowling lead with support coming from Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain.

This largely inexperienced bowling lineup, except Siraj and Kuldeep, will be eager to bowl on a Lankan pitch once again.

Both Brar and Jain had very good outings for India A against Sri Lanka A last month at Galle, and they will be raring to have another round of practice under their belt.

However, intermittent rain is predicted to lash the city from Friday and that may jeopardise India's designs.

SL XI to field two spinners

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka also announced a strong SLC XI that contained some frontrunners to make it to the Test squad.

Led by Sonal Dinusha, who has played three Tests for SL, the squad features pacers Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and spinners Isitha Wijesundara and Ramesh Mendis.

Teams (from)

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.

SLC XI: Nishan Madushka, Ravindu Rashantha, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha (Captain), Anjala Bandara (wk), Nipun Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundara, Ramesh Mendis, Kesara Nuwantha, Dilum Sudeera.

Match starts at 10am.