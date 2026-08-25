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Colombo Test: Dinusha puts strong resistance but India in drivers' seat

August 25, 2026 18:51 IST 3 Minutes Read
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India maintained a dominant position in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, despite a resilient unbeaten 85 from Sonal Dinusha, as the hosts still face the looming threat of a follow-on.

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha bats en route his unbeaten 85

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha bats en route his unbeaten 85. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Key Points

  • India declared their first innings at 503-9, setting a formidable target for Sri Lanka.
  • Sri Lanka reached 265-8 by the end of day three, still trailing India by 238 runs and facing a potential follow-on.
  • Sonal Dinusha remained unbeaten on 85, continuing his strong form in the series.
  • Indian bowlers Prasidh Krishna (3-47) and Manav Suthar (3-83) were instrumental in taking key wickets.
  • Rain and bad light brought an early end to the third day's play, with India in a commanding position.
 

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha remained on course for his second century of the series but India retained a firm grip on the second and final Test in Colombo on Tuesday. Replying to India's 503-9 declared, Sri Lanka reached 265-8 before rain and bad light brought an early end to the third day's play, with the prospect of the follow-on still hanging over the hosts.

Dinusha was unbeaten on 85, which followed his scores of 100 and 84 in the opening test in Galle, which India won comprehensively to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Lahiru Kumara was unbeaten on eight, with Sri Lanka still trailing by 238 runs.

Sri Lanka's Resistance and Indian Bowling Prowess

Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Kamindu Mendis.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Kamindu Mendis. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Pasindu Sooriyabandara (80) led Sri Lanka's resistance after the hosts resumed on a precarious eight for two at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground.

India seamer Prasidh Krishna (3-47) dismissed Kamil Mishara (19) and Kamindu Mendis (32), while Manav Suthar removed home captain Dhananjaya de Silva (8) to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 137-5.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara celebrates his maiden Test half-ton 

IMAGE: Pasindu Sooriyabandara celebrates his maiden Test half-ton. Photograph: Kind courtesy Crex/X

Sooriyabandara, who made his Test debut as a concussion substitute in Galle, fought hard but fell short of what would have been his maiden test century.

Key Wickets and Dinusha's Fluent Innings

Ravindra Jadeja of India celebrates the wicket of Pasindu Sooriyabandara

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja of India celebrates the wicket of Pasindu Sooriyabandara. Photograph: BCCI

Attempting to cut a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, Sooriyabandara could only deflect the ball on to his back thigh. It then rolled on to hit the base of the stumps, with the impact enough to dislodge the bail.

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had Niroshan Dickwella caught down the leg side for nought, while Suthar (3-83) removed Keshara Nuwantha for 18 to keep the pressure on Sri Lanka.

Dinusha struck two sixes and six fours in a fluent innings and looked comfortable against both pace and spin.

Source: REUTERS
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IndiaSri LankaSonal DinushaColomboPasindu Sooriyabandara

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