WTC Standings: India Stay Bangladesh In Fifth After Colombo Test Ends In Draw

India's aspirations for the ICC World Test Championship 2027 Final have taken a hit after a hard-fought draw against Sri Lanka in Colombo, despite securing a 1-0 series victory.

IMAGE: India's players during the second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The second and final Test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo ended in a draw, with Sonal Dinusha scoring a match-saving hundred for Sri Lanka.

India secured the two-match series 1-0, having won the opening Test by 165 runs in Galle.

The draw caused India's points percentage in the ICC World Test Championship standings to drop to 51.52, placing them fifth.

India now needs to win a minimum of five of their remaining seven Tests in the current WTC cycle and rely on other results to qualify for the 2027 final.

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha starred with a brilliant match-saving hundred to frustrate India in Colombo on Thursday as the second and final Test ended in a draw.

India won the two-match series 1-0 after they sealing an emphatic 165-run victory in the opening match in Galle.

WTC Standings Impact

But the draw in the second Test saw India miss out on a chance to improve their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings, making their task tougher of advancing to the WTC 2027 Final next year.

India remain fifth in the WTC standings, with five victories from 11 Tests along with five losses and two draws.

The four points for the draw took their tally to 68 points but their points percentage dropped to 51.52 as they stayed behind Bangladesh, who have a points percentage of 55.56.

Sri Lanka also remained in sixth position with points percentage of 33.33, having managed just one win from six Tests.

Australia lead the WTC standings with eight wins from 10 Tests for points percentage of 80, while South Africa are second with three wins from four Tests with points percentage of 75.

India have seven Tests remaining in the current WTC cycle and they will need to win a minimum of five Tests and hope other results to keep their hopes alive for the WTC 2027 final.

ICC World Test Championship Standings (As on August 27, 2026):