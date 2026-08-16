Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test: Rain washes out morning session on Day 2

IMAGE: The groundstaff bring out the covers during Day 2 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and India in Galle on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rain washed out the entire morning session of Day 2 in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle.

Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten century guided India to 288/2 at stumps on Day 1.

Persistent rain has affected play for the second consecutive day in the first Test match.

India remained on their overnight score of 288/2 as early lunch was taken after rain washed out the opening session of the second day's play in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday.

Rain had disrupted the opening day's proceedings as well, and continued to play spoilsport for the second successive day with no play possible during the morning session.

Weather Woes Continue In Galle

"The second session is scheduled to begin at 12.20 PM (Local Time and IST), if weather permits," the BCCI posted on X.

Devdutt Padikkal had struck his maiden Test century on Saturday to put India in a commanding position on the opening day in Galle.

Padikkal was unbeaten on 131 off 178 balls, having hit 12 fours and a six, while Rishabh Pant was not out on 27 off 36 balls, with two boundaries.