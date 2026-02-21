HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: Ahmedabad's black soil pitch expected to favour seamers

T20 World Cup: Ahmedabad's black soil pitch expected to favour seamers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.
3 Minutes Read
February 21, 2026 20:45 IST

Arshdeep Singh-Super 8s-South Africa

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh has featured in three games in the group stage, scalping five wickets while giving away 76 runs in 10 overs. Photograph: ANI Photo 

Key Points

  • The India vs South Africa Super Eights match will be played on a black soil pitch.
  • Team India is considering whether to include an extra spinner or an additional seamer, given the pitch conditions.
  • Vice-captain Axar Patel is likely to replace Washington Sundar in the playing XI.
  • Experts suggest Arshdeep Singh might be preferred over Kuldeep Yadav due to the seamer-friendly nature of the Ahmedabad pitch.
  • Quinton de Kock also anticipates a flat deck with decent bounce, favoring seamers.

The Super Eights match between India and South Africa on Sunday will be played on a regular black soil track which might not aid spinners, putting the team management in a dilemma if choosing an extra spinner is better option or an additional seamer.

While vice-captain Axar Patel is expected to make a comeback to the playing eleven in place of Washington Sundar, India will think long and hard before going for a third spinner in Kuldeep Yadav, considering Arshdeep's effectiveness at the death overs.

 

The Motera ground has all three types of surfaces -- red soil, black soil and a mixture of red and black soil.

However for this game, a black soil track has been prepared which will have decent bounce and even the last bit of grass has been shaved off to give it a bald look.

Pitch conditions and expert opinions

A former Gujarat skipper, who has played all his cricket in Motera feels that there won't be any turn on offer for spinners, something that even Quinton de Kock seconded during the pre-match media conference.

"This seems like a flat deck. There should be decent bounce and value for shots. If I would have been the captain, I would pick Arshdeep Singh over Kuldeep Yadav on this particular strip," the former India player said during an informal chat.

"I think in Ahmedabad, these wickets have been a bit more seamer-friendly. There has been no spin at all. So I'm saying that it's all about conditions at the end of the day," De Kock said.

Team strategy and preparation

During the pre-match optional training session under the scorching sun, Kuldeep bowled a lot to both first team regulars Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh.

The bowlers, who are all supposed to play the next day, usually do not turn up for training on the match eve. That Kuldeep sweated it out could be an indicator that Arshdeep will be playing the game.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
