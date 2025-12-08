Why Markram is wary of Abhishek threat

'Whoever takes the new ball, that's a challenge to hopefully get him early. He is a match-winner and it's an important wicket for us.'

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma currently holds the top spot in T20I batting charts. Photograph: ANI Photo

South Africa T20I captain Aiden Markram put a premium on Abhishek Sharma's wicket, saying the new-age Indian opener embodies fearless, and the ultra-aggressive style of play that has reshaped the format.

Having seen Abhishek up close at Sunrisers Hyderabad, Markram did not hide the respect he has for the 25-year-old left-hander.

"I've played with Abhi before at Sunrisers, a great guy and bats really well, so no doubt it's a big wicket for us," he said on the eve of their five-match T20I series opener at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

"Whoever takes the new ball, that's a challenge to hopefully get him early. He is a match-winner and it's an important wicket for us."

Markram said modern T20 batting is being driven by youngsters who see attacking intent as both entertainment and opportunity.

"It's probably just the fearlessness -- being given complete licence to take the game on from ball one," he said.

"Some players you almost just want them to spread their wings and take the game on. If they come off, the team is in a really strong position. The game is moving in that direction."

He added that the modern generation is naturally inclined for high-impact cricket.

"The younger guys coming through naturally are playing that way because that's entertainment but it's also opportunities for them to get into leagues and play T20 cricket for their country. They end up doing some really cool things."

With the IPL auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, Markram, who has been retained by Lucknow Super Giants, said individuals may try to impress but the World Cup in February remains the true focus.

"Some guys are in the auction and there could be an element of wanting to impress. But that's definitely not the main reason we're here. If the team does well, naturally individuals benefit and that's the extra bonus."

South Africa, runners-up at last year's T20 World Cup, have since slipped in bilaterals, losing to the West Indies, India, Australia, and Pakistan.

But Markram insisted the approach won't change.

"No extra plans, I guess. It's T20 cricket, it's an entertaining format and that's the brand we want to play. We want guys to free themselves up, enjoy the game, let their best skills be on show."

"Tomorrow is the start of a new series. We haven't selected the final XI just yet, we need a few more discussions and then we'll come to that."

Incidentally, South Africa have won both their matches at this venue and the skipper believes past success could help a few players settle quickly.

"If there's guys that have played here and had previous success, they can take confidence from that."

A big boost for South Africa is the return of Anrich Nortje, who last featured at the T20 World Cup final.

"It's great to have him back. Whenever a bowler can bowl as quick as he does, it's a boost to any team," Markram said.

Injuries elsewhere have opened doors for young quicks.

"Our fast-bowling stock is growing... The guys will be excited and I'm sure they'll give 100 per cent."

Markram expects good batting surfaces and high scores.

"You expect the wickets to be pretty good and the games to be high-scoring. If not, we adapt out there in the middle. Tomorrow is an important start and hopefully we can get off on a good note," he signed off.