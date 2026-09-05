Historic! Harmanpreet first captain to lead in 150 T20Is

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has etched her name in history by becoming the first cricketer, male or female, to lead a team in 150 T20 Internationals, setting a new global benchmark in the sport.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur first captained India against Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup in Guangzhou on October 31, 2012. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first cricketer globally to captain 150 T20 Internationals.

This historic milestone was achieved during the Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai.

No other male or female player has reached this captaincy landmark in T20I cricket.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is second on the list with 121 T20I captaincies.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history on Saturday, becoming the first cricketer -- male or female -- to captain a team in 150 T20 Internationals, during the Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai.

No other player whether in men's or women's cricket has captained their team in 150 T20 Internationals or more.

Sri Lankan great Chamari Athapaththu is second on the list, having captained her country in 121 T20Is.

Heading into this match, Harmanpreet boasted of a stellar record with 86 victories from 149 T20Is, while losing 57 games and one game finished in a tied one with five ending in no result.

Harmanpreet, who made her T20I debut in 2009, first captained India against Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup in Guangzhou on October 31, 2012.

Fittingly, it was Harmanpreet, who hit the winning runs smashing spinner Nashra Sandhu for a six to complete the grand in style. India registered a thumping victory by seven wickets with 68 balls to spare to register their third successive victory in the Women's Asia Cup.