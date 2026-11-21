Cricket fans eagerly anticipate the high-voltage clash between India A and arch-rivals Pakistan A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament on Sunday, promising an exciting encounter between two strong teams.

IMAGE: India A take on defending champions Pakistan A in a much-anticipated Rising Stars Asia Cup clash in Doha.

Key Points India A and Pakistan A are scheduled to play a high-voltage match in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament on Sunday.

Both teams started their campaigns with strong wins; India A defeated Nepal on Friday, and Pakistan A beat the United Arab Emirates.

India A's squad includes players with international experience like Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma, while Pakistan A is captained by Abdul Samad.

Pakistan A are the defending champions of the 50-over edition, having beaten India A in the 2023 final.

The eight-team tournament will see India A play their final group match against UAE on November 24.

A high-voltage contest awaits as star-studded India A take on arch-rivals Pakistan A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Sunday, with both teams looking to build on winning starts to their campaigns.

Dominant Starts For Both Teams

India A, led by Tilak Varma, will enter the Group B match high on confidence after registering a massive 306-run victory over Nepal in their tournament opener on Friday. Pakistan A, meanwhile, began their title defence with a comfortable 61-run win over the United Arab Emirates.

India produced a commanding all-round performance against Nepal, posting 332 for nine before bowling out their opponents for a paltry 26 in 11.3 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra (117) and skipper Tilak (107) struck centuries to power India's charge, while pacers Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana dismantled the Nepal batting line-up with five and four wickets respectively.

Key Players And Squad Strengths

The clash against Pakistan, however, is expected to provide a considerably sterner examination for the Indian side, which boasts several players with international experience.

India's batting line-up features explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, giving the team considerable firepower.

Pakistan, captained by Abdul Samad, will also draw confidence from their opening performance against UAE, where they posted 245 before dismissing their opponents for 184.

Shamyl Hussain (62) and Maaz Sadaqat (53) were the principal contributors with the bat, while left-arm spinner Sufyan Moqim and pacer Ali Raza claimed three wickets apiece.

Samad, who scored 39 against UAE, will be among the key players for Pakistan alongside Hussain, Sadaqat and fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

Tournament Context And Rivalry

Pakistan are the defending champions of the 50-over edition, having beaten India A by 128 runs in the 2023 final, adding another layer of significance to Sunday's encounter.

The eight-team tournament is divided into two groups, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals. India A will play their final group match against UAE on November 24.

The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.