U-19 Asia Cup: India and Pakistan lock horns in battle for bragging rights, top spot

India and Pakistan's Under-19 cricket teams are set to renew their fierce rivalry in a crucial Asia Cup Group A encounter on Sunday, with both sides aiming to build momentum and secure a semi-final spot after strong opening wins.

IMAGE: Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/X

Key Points India and Pakistan U19 teams will clash in a Group A encounter on Sunday at the Asia Cup.

Both teams secured convincing wins in their previous matches, with India beating Nepal by 10 wickets on Friday and Pakistan defeating UAE by nine wickets.

The match is crucial for group standings, with the winner likely to top Group A and secure a semifinal berth.

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag, impressed with an unbeaten 70 off just 52 balls for India against Nepal.

Pakistan's opener Usman Khan scored an unbeaten 139 off 120 balls against UAE, leading their batting charge.

India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry in a marquee Under-19 One-day Asia Cup Group A encounter on Sunday, with both sides coming into the contest on the back of convincing wins and looking to build momentum in the tournament.

India swept aside Nepal by 10 wickets on Friday, chasing down a modest target of 128 in just 19.1 overs.

Pakistan, meanwhile, made light work of hosts UAE, registering a nine-wicket win after overhauling a target of 225 in 37.3 overs.

High Stakes for Group A Dominance

As this is the penultimate round-robin league fixture for both sides, the stakes are high, with the result set to have a direct bearing on the Group A standings.

A victory will not only put the winning team in a strong position to finish as group toppers but also guarantee a place in the top two and a berth in the semifinals.

With one league game still to follow, both sides will be keen to secure qualification while keeping the prospect of finishing at the top of the group alive.

With both teams having made winning starts, Sunday's contest promises to be a more demanding test, particularly for the bowlers, against batting line-ups that have already shown their ability to score freely.

India's Batting and Bowling Strengths

For India, much of the batting interest will centre on Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India star opener Virender Sehwag, who announced himself with an unbeaten 70 off just 52 balls against Nepal.

He struck seven fours and four sixes, showing an attacking approach that bore shades of his father's batting template.

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani was equally assured at the other end, making an unbeaten 53 off 63 balls as the pair completed the chase without being separated.

Their opening partnership gave India a comfortable finish, although Pakistan's bowling attack will present a considerably tougher examination.

The Indian squad also features Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid. He did not get an opportunity to bat against Nepal but was seen taking up wicketkeeping duties.

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Pakistan's Formidable Line-up

Pakistan, led by Farhan Yousaf, will be particularly confident after their emphatic victory over UAE.

Yousaf also captained the side in the previous edition, when Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai.

That result gives the contest an added edge, with India keen to produce a different outcome this time.

Pakistan's batting threat is led by opener Usman Khan, who struck an unbeaten 139 off 120 balls to anchor the successful chase against UAE.

Jahangir Bilal and Abdul Qadir have also shown good form, giving Pakistan a settled-looking top order.

Tournament Structure and Key Teams

For India's bowlers, the immediate task will be to break through early and expose a middle order that has not yet been properly tested.

Pacer Ishan Sood, who returned figures of 3/18 against Nepal, will be central to that effort, with new-ball partner Mohit Ulva expected to provide support.

India's spin attack could also play an important role.

Left-arm spinner Yashveer Goud and off-spinner Arjun Rajput shared five wickets between them against Nepal, using the middle overs to put the opposition under pressure.

Against Pakistan, their ability to find regular breakthroughs could prove decisive, particularly if the top order is unsettled early.

The contest will therefore offer a useful measure of India's bowling depth against a Pakistan batting unit that has started confidently but is yet to face sustained pressure.

The eight-team, 50-over tournament features two groups.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Nepal are placed in Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia form Group B.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for November 12, with the final slated on November 14.

Teams (from):

India: Lakshya Raichandani (Captain), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Vice-Captain), Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (Wicketkeeper), Rajat Baghel (Wicketkeeper), V Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood.

Pakistan: Farhan Yousuf (Captain), Abdul Qadir (Wicketkeeper), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (Wicketkeeper), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Seyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Usman Khan.

Match starts at 10 am IST.