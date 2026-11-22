In a thrilling Asia Cup Rising Stars encounter, Pakistan A posted a formidable total of 313 against India A, driven by impressive half-centuries from Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, and Farhan Yousaf.

IMAGE: India A players celebrate Pakistan A captain Abdul Samad's runout during the Rising Stars Asia Cup clash in Doha on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Hasan Nawaz struck a breezy 79 runs, guiding Pakistan A to a total of 313 all out against India A on Sunday.

Openers Maaz Sadaqat (59) and Shamyl Hussain (33) provided a flying start, putting on 66 runs in just 7.5 overs.

India A bowlers, including Suryansh Shedge (2/55) and Harshit Rana, made a comeback with crucial wickets after early breakthroughs.

Farhan Yousaf contributed a vital 56 off 48 balls to help Pakistan A surpass the 300-run mark.

Middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz struck a breezy 79 to guide Pakistan A to a challenging 313 all out against India A in a Group B match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Sunday.

Nawaz, a regular in Pakistan's senior white-ball teams, reached his half-century off 82 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes.

Pakistan A's Strong Start and Nawaz's Dominance

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni celebrates with captain Tilak Varma after dismissing Shamyl Hussain. Photograph: BCCI/X

Openers Maaz Sadaqat (59, 63b) and Shamyl Hussain (33, 23b) gave Pakistan a flying start, putting on 66 runs in just 7.5 overs.

But Hussain lost his focus following a brief verbal altercation with Harshit Rana and was dismissed shortly afterwards, scooping a catch to Rana off Ayush Badoni.

Rana soon returned to dismiss Rohail Nazir as Pakistan slipped to 67 for two.

IMAGE: Suryansh Shedge and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrate the wicket of Maaz Sadaqat. Photograph: BCCI/X

At this juncture, Nawaz took charge of Pakistan's innings.

Nawaz and Sadaqat added 54 runs for the third wicket before Suryansh Shedge (2/55) ended the blossoming partnership by dismissing Sadaqat.

Skipper Abdul Samad then added 65 runs with Nawaz for the fourth wicket as Pakistan maintained a scoring rate of over six runs an over.

But Samad was run out after being caught short of his crease through a combined effort by Rinku Singh and wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra.

India A Fight Back Amidst Partnerships

IMAGE: Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Rohail Nazir. Photograph: BCCI/X

India made a good comeback in the match after Nawaz was dismissed by Shedge.

Nawaz's powerful hit off the pacer was caught by Badoni near the deep-point boundary.

Pakistan were 230 for five in 38.2 overs at that stage, before Farhan Yousaf struck 56 off 48 balls to take the team past the 300-run mark, even as the pitch offered some grip to the bowlers.