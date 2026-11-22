In a thrilling Asia Cup Rising Stars encounter, Pakistan A posted a formidable total of 313 against India A, driven by impressive half-centuries from Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, and Farhan Yousaf.
Key Points
- Hasan Nawaz struck a breezy 79 runs, guiding Pakistan A to a total of 313 all out against India A on Sunday.
- Openers Maaz Sadaqat (59) and Shamyl Hussain (33) provided a flying start, putting on 66 runs in just 7.5 overs.
- India A bowlers, including Suryansh Shedge (2/55) and Harshit Rana, made a comeback with crucial wickets after early breakthroughs.
- Farhan Yousaf contributed a vital 56 off 48 balls to help Pakistan A surpass the 300-run mark.
Middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz struck a breezy 79 to guide Pakistan A to a challenging 313 all out against India A in a Group B match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Sunday.
Nawaz, a regular in Pakistan's senior white-ball teams, reached his half-century off 82 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes.
Pakistan A's Strong Start and Nawaz's Dominance
Openers Maaz Sadaqat (59, 63b) and Shamyl Hussain (33, 23b) gave Pakistan a flying start, putting on 66 runs in just 7.5 overs.
But Hussain lost his focus following a brief verbal altercation with Harshit Rana and was dismissed shortly afterwards, scooping a catch to Rana off Ayush Badoni.
Rana soon returned to dismiss Rohail Nazir as Pakistan slipped to 67 for two.
At this juncture, Nawaz took charge of Pakistan's innings.
Nawaz and Sadaqat added 54 runs for the third wicket before Suryansh Shedge (2/55) ended the blossoming partnership by dismissing Sadaqat.
Skipper Abdul Samad then added 65 runs with Nawaz for the fourth wicket as Pakistan maintained a scoring rate of over six runs an over.
But Samad was run out after being caught short of his crease through a combined effort by Rinku Singh and wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra.
India A Fight Back Amidst Partnerships
India made a good comeback in the match after Nawaz was dismissed by Shedge.
Nawaz's powerful hit off the pacer was caught by Badoni near the deep-point boundary.
Pakistan were 230 for five in 38.2 overs at that stage, before Farhan Yousaf struck 56 off 48 balls to take the team past the 300-run mark, even as the pitch offered some grip to the bowlers.